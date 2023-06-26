Shirley Ballas to take on ‘terrifying’ challenges to help prevent suicides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Shirley Ballas to take on ‘terrifying’ challenges to help prevent suicides

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas is taking on the Skyathlon challenge which includes a zip line, a wing walk and a skydive in August to raise awareness for Calm (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)
Shirley Ballas has spoken of her fear of heights before she embarks on a “terrifying” series of challenges for a suicide prevention charity this summer.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge said she became an ambassador for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) because “wanted to do more” for her brother who died in a suicide about 20 years ago.

Ballas told the PA news agency to help anyone that “suffers with any feeling that they want to take their own life” – and the charity – she will do a Skyathlon challenge – encompassing a zipline, a 700ft wing walk and 15,000ft skydive during August.

Speaking about her brother, Ballas said: “He was a strong, strapping chap, if he walked into a room, he was quite quiet.

Shirley Ballas in her London garden
Shirley Ballas in the jumpsuit she will wear for her Skyathlon challenge (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

“But he was just the most kind and wonderful, gentle giant. Nobody, if you’d have lined up 100 men, would have ever thought that my brother would have taken his own life.

“So he was struggling, he was miserable within himself but he never wanted to share because he never wanted to appear weak.

“I can remember when my mother wanted to take him to the hospital, and she had him in the car, and they pulled up, and he saw somebody he recognised, and he wouldn’t go in and maybe had he gone in, things would have been different.

“But he didn’t want to communicate, he didn’t want to share. It’s just what it was 20 years ago.”

Ballas said that she is “terrified” of heights, and is doing the Skyathlon challenge to “make it as exciting and as scary for the public” as possible.

Shirley Ballas Skyathlon challenge
Shirley Ballas at home in London with her dog (Jeff Moore/PA Wire

“The public have got to really … get behind you, so if they think that this is an easy challenge for you, nobody really listens, but if they think you’re terrified they’ll tune in”, she said.

Ballas is a ballroom dancer, teacher and adjudicator and is known for being the head judge on BBC celebrity competition show Strictly, which is a platform she uses to further the discussion around mental health.

She said: “I have the platform with Strictly, I’m the ambassador for Calm, so if I can sense that somebody is feeling a little bit low or down, I always just go over and see how they’re feeling.

“Just ask, how’s your day going? And I’m monitoring, I can kind of tell if somebody’s having a little bit of an off day, sometimes. Not always but sometimes.

Shirley Ballas
Shirley Ballas will attempt a wing walk (Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

“It’s not necessary to hound people. But to check in with people (can be) quite nice.”

Ballas hopes that her Skyathlon challenge will raise about £200,000 for Calm, which runs lifesaving services, including a 24-hour helpline and webchat.

She will do the zipline on August 8, the wing walk on August 10 and the skydive on August 12.

According to Calm, 125 lives in the UK are lost to suicide every week and 75% of all of these suicides are male.

Other ambassadors with the charity include comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Rosie Jones, Russell Kane and Suzi Ruffell as well as former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

See thecalmzone.net for support and advice and justgiving.com/campaign/skyathlon for Ballas’s campaign.

