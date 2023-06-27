Jamie Oliver to travel around Mediterranean for new Channel 4 show

Jamie Oliver will be trying new culinary experiences when he travels around the Mediterranean in a TV series that is slated for Channel 4.

The four-part series, Jamie Cooks The Mediterranean, will see the chef travel around Greece, Tunisia, Spain and France to meet new people and create new recipes that have been inspired by his travels.

On the show, Oliver, 48, will make smoky aubergine flatbread, inspired by Greek cuisine, and crispy prawn parcels drizzled with harissa, which was dreamt up in Tunisia.

The chef will show audiences the ease of cooking Mediterranean cuisine, also dishing up Spanish pork chops with chargrilled peppers and a courgette, goat’s cheese and olive tapenade tart, which he created in France.

Jamie Oliver will travel to the Mediterranean for his new show Jamie Oliver Cooks Mediterranean (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking about the programme, Samantha Beddoes, executive producer for Jamie Oliver Productions, said: “We’re really excited to see Jamie out and about again, rolling up his sleeves along with cooks and foodies from all over the Mediterranean to explore the way each country uses ingredients differently and creatively.

“This series is about honouring the traditional methods and getting excited by new ones to help bring us all a taste of holiday whilst we’re home.”

Tim Hancock, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “Jamie’s been going from strength to strength in his series for us, and this is a really beautiful travelogue showcasing techniques and recipes even the most avid foodie might have missed, and some ingenious recipes from Jamie.”

In total, there will be four hour-long episodes of Jamie Cooks The Mediterranean, which will air on Channel 4 this autumn.

Oliver is a chef and TV personality who has fronted multiple TV series, including The Naked Chef which aired in 1999.

In 2005, he caused a furore when he hit out at turkey twizzlers in school meals, in an attempt to make school dinners healthier for students.

The chef has released dozens of cookbooks and in April he published his first ever children’s book, Billy And The Giant Adventure.