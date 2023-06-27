King and Queen top Tatler’s Social Power Index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and Queen top Tatler’s Social Power Index

By Press Association
The King and Queen have topped Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023, after also taking first place last year (Leon Neal/PA)

The King and Queen have topped Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023.

Charles and Camilla secured the number one spot in the annual list described by the society bible as a “report into where the real power lies in British society” after also coming top last year.

The royal couple are joined on the list by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson, who is ranked at number three.

The King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson, is ranked at number three in Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023 (Paul Ellis/PA)

Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, appears on the list at number six alongside Olivia Henson to whom he became engaged earlier this year.

Prince George’s godfather, one of the UK’s richest men, took over his family’s billion-pound fortune and estate when his father, Gerald, died in 2016 after having a heart attack while walking on his Abbeystead Estate.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in the Mayfair and Belgravia areas of London, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre, and the duke is part of the royal inner circle.

Hugh Grosvenor, who is Prince George’s godfather, is sixth on Tatler’s list (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Tatler index also features a host of “It Girls”, football stars, philanthropists and fashion designers.

The magazine said other notable entries in the full list include the Prince and Princess of Wales, footballer Marcus Rashford, couples Eddie and Hannah Redmayne, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, and Emily Maitlis and Mark Gwynne.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty also make an appearance, along with Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

Fixtures of the society scene Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis feature on the index too.

Here is the top 10:
1. King Charles III and Queen Camilla
2. Sanjay and Anu Hinduja
3. Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Thompson
4. Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa
5. Charlotte Tilbury and George Waud
6. The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson
7. Richard and Patricia Caring
8. The Duke and Duchess of Beaufort
9. Jemma, Countess of Mornington, and Arpad Busson
10. Isabella Weatherby

– The full feature is in the August issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday.

