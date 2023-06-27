Julian Sands broke through with romance role before developing taste for horror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julian Sands broke through with romance role before developing taste for horror

By Press Association
Julian Sands made his big break in the 1985 romantic period drama A Room With A View, but later on developed a penchant for horror flicks.

The British actor’s height and gaunt appearance lent themselves well to the genre and he excelled in roles for films including Gothic, Warlock and Arachnophobia.

Sands, 65, enjoyed a career on both the big and small screens, working with big industry names including Helena Bonham Carter, John Malkovich and Steven Spielberg.

He is known for work in productions including Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on Banshee, Smallville and the high-octane thriller 24.

Born in Yorkshire in 1958, Sands gained recognition with audiences with A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Bonham Carter as her love interest.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith also appeared in the adaption of the E M Forster novel of the same name, and the film was nominated for eight Oscars.

Sands had previously gained notice as a British photographer chronicling the Cambodian civil war in The Killing Fields in 1984 which also saw performances from Sam Waterston and John Malkovich.

The actor told The Guardian in 2014 on the 30th anniversary of the movie: “I was 24 and I’ve never come across anything as rigorous since.

“(Director Roland Joffe) was looking to put together a troupe of actors without much film experience, because he wanted the freshness of everything to resonate with us.”

In the latter part of the 1980s his attention shifted to roles in darker films, including the 1986 psychological horror film Gothic, where he played a fictional version of Percy Bysshe Shelley.

The shift to horror continued through to 1989, in the film Warlock, where he played the son of Satan opposite fellow British actor Richard E Grant.

He would follow this up with the sequel Warlock: The Armageddon, in 1993 and a performance in Frank Marshall’s directorial debut – 1990′s Arachnophobia – which was produced by Spielberg.

He continued the trend with performances in 1991′s Naked Lunch and 1993′s Boxing Helena before coming full circle and returning to romance, with a performance in Leaving Las Vegas in 1995.

On the small screen, Sands appeared alongside Keifer Sutherland in 24, Banshee and super-hero drama Smallville, where he played Superman’s father Jor-El.

He most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction.

From 1984 to 1987 he was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he shares a son.

He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

Sands lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

He was known for his love of the outdoors and hiking in the surrounding areas, and was considered an experienced and competent mountaineer by his friends.

Sands’ hiking partner and fellow actor Kevin Ryan previously told the PA news agency that he was “the most advanced hiker I know”.

“It’s what he did. His whole life he was climbing mountains. It was a true passion of his,” Ryan told PA.

Sands was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California in January of 2023, prompting searches by local authorities that lasted over five months.

His remains were found on Saturday June 24 by civilian hikers.

