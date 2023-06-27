Gary Neville: Being a guest on Dragons’ Den panel is ‘quite terrifying’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Neville: Being a guest on Dragons’ Den panel is ‘quite terrifying’

By Press Association
Gary Neville will join the cast of the BBC programme Dragons' Den when the series returns to screens next year
Gary Neville said joining the cast of the BBC programme Dragons’ Den is “quite terrifying” as he was announced as a guest on the panel.

The former Manchester United and England defender will appear as a guest dragon on the reality TV show, which sees businesses pitch to get investment, alongside fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede.

He told BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday he “loves” the programme and investing in start-ups in Greater Manchester across different sectors “whetted (his) appetite”.

Neville said: “So it seemed to hit a sweet spot, even though it was quite terrifying.

In addition to his regular role as a Sky Sports pundit, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests including a hotel and other property developments since his retirement from football.

Neville and Grede will sit alongside the regular panel of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

The 48-year-old sportsman said: “Obviously, I’ve watched this programme now for like 18 (or) 19 years and Peter and Deborah have been on for most of that time.

“So, in my mind, (they are the) sort of figures that you sort of see on television, but you never really meet.

“So, to walk in here today, all of them made me feel really welcome, but it didn’t stop the nerves jangling in that first sort of pitch that I’ve just done about an hour ago. So, I feel like I’ve had an out of body experience.”

In a statement, London-born and US-based fashion businesswoman Grede said: “I’m no stranger to the boardroom.

“I’m surrounded by strong women, and I champion those who are independent and have an idea that I can help develop and grow.

“I watched Dragons’ Den growing up, and being able to come back to the UK as a Dragon to share my own experience, with the budding entrepreneurs entering the Den, is very exciting.

“I am looking for people who are passionate, not afraid to think big and know their product, and their audience.”

The new series of Dragon’s Den is being filmed in Manchester and is due to air in 2024.

