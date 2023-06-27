Last portrait by Gustav Klimt sells for record £85.3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Last portrait by Gustav Klimt sells for record £85.3 million

By Press Association
Dame Mit Facher (Lady With A Fan), the last portrait by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt (Sotheby’s/PA)
Dame Mit Facher (Lady With A Fan), the last portrait by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt (Sotheby’s/PA)

The last portrait painted by artist Gustav Klimt before his death has sold for £85.3 million (108.4 million dollars) at a London auction.

Sotheby’s said the sale of Lady With A Fan (Dame Mit Facher) in New Bond Street is a new record for Klimt and has become the most valuable work of art sold at auction in Europe.

Helena Newman, auctioneer and chairman of Sotheby’s Europe said: “Dame Mit Facher (Lady With A Fan) is an absolute testament to Klimt’s artistic genius – a work that captured the imagination of everyone who saw it.

“It was an honour to see that high level of enthusiasm play out here in London tonight, and to see the painting so hotly pursued.

“And it was, of course, the greatest honour to bring down the hammer on a work that has, quite fittingly, made auction history.”

The auction house said that after ten minutes bidding between four art lovers the work went to a collector from Hong Kong.

In 2010, the auction house sold Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti’s bronze sculpture L’homme Qui Marche I (Walking Man I) for 104.3 million dollars (£65 million) in London.

Austrian artist Klimt, also known for The Kiss (Der Kuss), died unexpectedly in 1918 at the age of 55.

Klimt started work on Lady With A Fan in 1917, by which time he was among the most celebrated portraitists in Europe, receiving commissions at prices far higher than his contemporaries.

The painting was acquired shortly after his death by Viennese industrialist Erwin Boohler, whose family was close friends and patrons of both Klimt and fellow painter Egon Schiele.

It was last sold at Sotheby’s in New York in 1994 for £7.8 million – which set a record for the artist at the time.

His Birch Forest artwork fetched 104.6m dollars (£81.6 million) last year when it was sold at Christie’s.

