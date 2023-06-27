Tom Hollander concerned about ‘poisoned fan mail’ after performance in Patriots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Hollander concerned about ‘poisoned fan mail’ after performance in Patriots

By Press Association
Tom Hollander says he does not open fan mail sent following his performance in the West End play Patriots in case it has been poisoned by “overzealous” Russian agents.

The British actor plays the lead role in the production, which follows the life of billionaire Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky through the decline of the Soviet Union and the rise of the Russian oligarchs.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast, Hollander said there had been many Russian exiles, who had been “crying on the pavement” after seeing the show.

“The story spoke to them of people who’ve left Russia and can’t go back,” he said.

“The play frames itself as if you were exiled, this is what you’d remember.

“So, we have met exiles, we’ve met the community of exiles, and they have been very supportive of us.”

Asked if he was worried for his own safety after playing Berezovsky, Hollander replied: “I did slightly think when we opened this time in the West End… ‘Gosh, if there was a very overzealous FSB agent wandering around London with not enough to do on their hands, who wanted to draw attention to themselves and curry favour with the Kremlin, they could send us all poisoned fan mail.’

“And I’m not opening any of our fan mail just in case.”

He continued: “But that’s really to exaggerate our significance. We are actors doing a play, but isn’t it amazing that we can.

“It’s one of those moments where theatre becomes as interesting as it’s supposed to be.

“It’s an environment where the issues of the day can be debated in real time in a town square environment.”

As well as his stage roles, Hollander is known for starring in films including the blockbuster Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, Pride And Prejudice and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

More recently he appeared alongside Jennifer Coolidge in series two of HBO’s hit show The White Lotus.

V&A Summer Party – London
Hollander told The News Agents that series three, which is due to be set in Asia, had been delayed by the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

“Like everything else, it’s on pause for the writers’ strike,” he said.

“ So, they can’t actually shoot it. And they can’t write it. I think they know what the story is… He (creator Mike White) can’t write it because he would be thrown out of the (writers’) union. Yes.

“I mean, you wouldn’t want to be a scab.”

Tom Hollander concerned about 'poisoned fan mail' after performance in Patriots
