Kevin Spacey smiles and waves as he arrives at court for sex offences trial

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey smiled and waved as he arrived at court ahead of his trial for alleged sex offences.

The Hollywood star previously denied 12 charges against four men including sexual assault and indecent assault.

The 63-year-old arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday in a taxi wearing a pink tie and a navy suit.

He took a moment to say good morning to people assembled outside court before making his way into the building.

Jurors are set to hear about allegations against Spacey from between 2001 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court

The actor pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said the defendant returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

He is known for starring in House of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects and was the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey is on unconditional bail.

