BBC declined to trademark PopMaster format so I did it myself – Ken Bruce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC declined to trademark PopMaster format so I did it myself – Ken Bruce

By Press Association
Broadcaster Ken Bruce’s long-running radio quiz, PopMaster, has been turned into a TV programme (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Broadcaster Ken Bruce’s long-running radio quiz, PopMaster, has been turned into a TV programme (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ken Bruce has claimed the BBC declined to jointly trademark his long-running PopMaster music radio quiz, allowing him to purchase the rights himself.

The Scottish veteran broadcaster hosted the segment on BBC Radio 2 for more than two decades, before moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio earlier this year and taking the format with him.

PopMaster has now been turned into a Channel 4 television programme, which sees two contestants asked 10 questions based on popular music from the 1950s to the present day, with host Bruce describing its launch on TV as “going quite nicely”.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), co-host Martin Lewis asked the 72-year-old: “Who owned the rights? Was it not a BBC quiz, how did you manage to wangle the rights?”

Bruce replied: “It’s a long story. I thought about protecting the name PopMaster a few years ago. I asked somebody at the BBC do they want to come in on it and they said ‘nah’ so I just trademarked it myself, so it became mine and my colleagues.”

The segment has been adapted into a six-part series for More4, with the first programme airing on Monday evening.

Asked how he is faring outside the “warm bosom of Radio 2”, Bruce said: “I’ve dragged myself away from it quite successfully, I think.

“I’m very very happy at Greatest Hits Radio. It’s a lovely station and I’m playing terrific music so it’s a good thing for me to do, I think – move on and try something new.”

Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2
Broadcaster Ken Bruce hosted his PopMaster music quiz on BBC Radio 2 for more than two decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The broadcaster also spoke about being made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for his services to radio, autism awareness and to charity.

“It’s a huge honour, and unexpected because I’ve just been getting on with what I do, really.” he said.

“But also I’m championing autism awareness, because my son has autism, and so I’m very pleased if a little more attention can be paid to those who are on the autistic spectrum and need a little bit of recognition.”

Bruce, who has previously spoken about his experience raising his non-verbal son Murray with his third wife Kerith, said he would like people to understand the “individuality of each autistic person”.

On Wednesday, he told GMB: “Everyone is different, and they all have different needs, and I think provision in the education system is wanting quite badly, in all age groups, from the very youngest up to further education.

“If that can be expanded, if better provision can be made for people on the spectrum, I think we’d all be a lot happier and we’d all be helped and improved in our lives by their greater contribution.”

The BBC has declined to comment.

More from The Courier

This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views
CR0043177, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Day 3 (Sunday) of Radio 1 Big Weekend. Picture shows: Niall Horan on stage, Camperdown Park, Dundee, 28th May 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for 'starved' Dundee audience
General view of the A921 at Aberdour
Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle Fife crash
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Dundee care home ordered to make further improvements over 'unacceptable' cleanliness levels
Bobby Linn will star in Ricky Little's testimonial. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn to make final Arbroath appearance at Ricky Little testimonial this Saturday
Armed police on Allan Park in Hill of Beath. Image: Fife Jammers Locations/Facebook
Armed police descend on Fife street
Scott Kidd.
Sick 'carer' from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is 'testing town loyalty to limit'