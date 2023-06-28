Michael Rosen ‘honoured’ by prize in memory of fellow injustice fighter Pinter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Michael Rosen ‘honoured’ by prize in memory of fellow injustice fighter Pinter

By Press Association
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)

Michael Rosen has said he is “honoured” to be announced as the winner of a writing prize in memory of Harold Pinter as he is a huge “admirer” of the late playwright who also “spoke about injustice”.

The annual PEN Pinter Prize, established in 2009, will be presented at a ceremony co-hosted by the British Library in October, where the 77-year-old author and poet Rosen will deliver an address.

Winners must have a “significant body of plays, poetry, essays, or fiction of outstanding literary merit, written in English” and be a resident of the UK, Ireland or the Commonwealth.

It takes inspiration from the words of Pinter’s Nobel Prize in Literature speech in 2005, which called for an “unflinching, unswerving gaze upon the world” and “fierce intellectual determination … to define the real truth of our lives and our societies”.

Rosen said: “It immediately brings to mind the many people all over the world incarcerated, tortured or executed for being brave enough to write about what they perceive to be injustice.

“We might say that such punishments serve to prove the injustice that the writers expose, or to show the weakness of the regimes who’ve inflicted these cruelties, but nevertheless, the pain and suffering is all too real and ever-present.

“There is also a more personal reason for me to feel honoured to receive the prize: I have been a huge admirer of Harold Pinter’s work since I was a teenager and was fortunate to meet him on some occasions when he too spoke about injustice.”

Last year, British author Malorie Blackman – who held the position of Children’s Laureate from 2013 to 2015 – became the first children’s and young adult writer to be awarded the prize.

Past winners of the award have also included Margaret Atwood, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Sir Salman Rushdie.

Alicia Keys’ Black Ball – London
Sir Salman Rushdie is a previous winner of the award (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Rosen – who served as Children’s Laureate from 2007 to 2009 – has more than 100 books to his name including We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, Fantastic Mr Dahl, Sad Book and On The Move: Poems About Migration.

The prize was awarded by the chair of human rights organisation English PEN, Ruth Borthwick, the poet, educator and writer Raymond Antrobus, and the writer and executive director of the international touring theatre company, Complicite, Amber Massie-Blomfield.

Harold Pinter died in 2008.

Ms Borthwick said Rosen is “one of our most tenacious and fearless writers”.

She added: “He is one of our most significant contemporary poets writing for young people.

“In over 140 books, he has championed a way of writing for children which reflects their everyday worlds, using humour and wordplay to validate their imaginative ways of thinking and being, and which has informed his succinct interventions into the lifeless way that children are taught literacy in schools.

“Even Covid couldn’t silence him!”

After contracting Covid-19 in March 2020, Rosen spent around 40 days in a medically-induced coma.

He lost his sight in one eye and hearing in one ear as a result of microbleeds.

The prize will also be shared with an International Writer of Courage – given to someone “who is active in defence of freedom of expression, often at risk to their own safety”.

Rosen will select the co-winner from a shortlist of cases supported by English PEN, and the recipient will be announced at ceremony on October 11.

More from The Courier

Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…