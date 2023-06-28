Derek Draper watches as wife Kate Garraway collects MBE from William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Draper watches as wife Kate Garraway collects MBE from William

By Press Association
Kate Garraway was made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, as her husband, Derek Draper, watched from a wheelchair nearby (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kate Garraway was made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, as her husband, Derek Draper, watched from a wheelchair nearby (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was at Windsor Castle to see her made an MBE by the Prince of Wales.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, and received the award from William on Wednesday with Draper watching from a wheelchair nearby.

The former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Kate Garraway, with husband Derek Draper and her parents, Gordon and Marilyn, after being made an MBE by the Prince of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pictures showed him in a blue suit and striped tie, while his wife wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece for the investiture ceremony.

Reacting last year to news of the accolade, 56-year-old Garraway said on Good Morning Britain: “I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured.

“But you just sort of think ‘What? Me?’, and then you think it’s not real.”

She also admitted she had received some negative comments about the honour, saying: “I think it has (evoked) strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Kate Garraway said she was ‘thrilled to bits’ and ‘incredibly honoured’ to be made an MBE (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The TV presenter has since made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following 55-year-old Draper’s health struggle.

There are plans for her to front a third documentary exposing the “broken” care system.

