Derek Draper watches as wife Kate Garraway collects MBE from William

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was at Windsor Castle to see her made an MBE by the Prince of Wales.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, and received the award from William on Wednesday with Draper watching from a wheelchair nearby.

The former political adviser fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Kate Garraway, with husband Derek Draper and her parents, Gordon and Marilyn, after being made an MBE by the Prince of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pictures showed him in a blue suit and striped tie, while his wife wore a cream dress with a bejewelled collar and a matching headpiece for the investiture ceremony.

Reacting last year to news of the accolade, 56-year-old Garraway said on Good Morning Britain: “I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured.

“But you just sort of think ‘What? Me?’, and then you think it’s not real.”

She also admitted she had received some negative comments about the honour, saying: “I think it has (evoked) strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

Kate Garraway said she was ‘thrilled to bits’ and ‘incredibly honoured’ to be made an MBE (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The TV presenter has since made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism – following 55-year-old Draper’s health struggle.

There are plans for her to front a third documentary exposing the “broken” care system.