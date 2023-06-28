Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig cancelled in US due to air quality issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig cancelled in US due to air quality issues

By Press Association
Noel Gallagher (Martin Rickett/PA)
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig in the US has been cancelled due to issues with air quality, a concert promoter has announced.

FPC Live said the event on Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin, has been scrapped due to an advisory from local government public health teams.

US-based rock band Garbage, who formed in the 1990s in Madison, had also been due to play on the same night.

The organiser said in a statement: “Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday June 28th, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at Breese Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled.

“Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Ticketholders will receive an email with refund information.”

Former Oasis guitarist Gallagher and his band are next due to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Centre in Noblesville, Indiana, on Thursday.

The decision follows actress Jodie Comer halting a matinee performance of Prima Facie on Broadway earlier this month after experiencing breathing difficulties caused by poor air quality in New York City.

Shirley Manson of Garbage
It comes after thick smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Mid West on Wednesday, causing hazardous levels of pollution in cities including Detroit, Chicago and New York.

Gallagher, 56, split from Oasis in 2009 after a backstage brawl with younger brother Liam, 50, at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

A year later, the elder brother went formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds who have released four studio albums including the recent Council Skies.

He told The Sun the new record helped him “come to terms” with life events including his recent divorce.

Gallagher and publicist Sara MacDonald announced they were getting a divorce in January after 22 years of marriage.

