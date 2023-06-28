Author Michael Rosen recounts 50% chance of waking up from induced coma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Author Michael Rosen recounts 50% chance of waking up from induced coma

By Press Association
Michael Rosen and his daughter Elsie Rosen (Ricochet/BBC)
Michael Rosen and his daughter Elsie Rosen (Ricochet/BBC)

Children’s author Michael Rosen has recalled what it was like to be given a 50% chance of waking up from an induced coma when he was suffering from Covid.

Rosen, 77, praised the NHS, which is celebrating its 75th birthday in July, and said the service is “powerful” because “it’s for everybody”.

Appearing in a special episode of BBC show The Repair Shop, which was dedicated to the NHS and its staff, Rosen recalled being put into a coma and said: “The last conversation I remember (in the hospital) was ‘will you sign this piece of paper to allow us to put you to sleep?’

The Repair Shop BBC NHS special
Michael Rosen was a guest on The Repair Shop (Ricochet/BBC)

“I said, ‘will I wake up?’ And they said, ‘well you’ve got a 50/50 chance’, and I said ‘right, if I don’t sign?’ And they said, ‘zero’.”

“So, I signed. There I was for, I now know, 40 days approximately.”

On the show, the former children’s laureate brought in his NHS patient diary, which nurses wrote in when he was in an induced coma in 2020.

The Repair Shop is a TV show and workshop that is filled with expert craftspeople who repair people’s beloved possessions, with bookbinder Christopher Shaw fixing Rosen’s diary, which had pages that were falling apart.

In addition, Shaw also made a rainbow scrapbook for Rosen with all of the handwritten letters the author received from children wishing him a speedy recovery while he was in hospital.

The Repair Show, finished look of Michael Rosen's patient diary
My Very Patient Diary pictured with a rainbow scrapbook made by Chris Shaw (Ricochet/BBC)

Rosen, who is known for writing books We’re Going On A Bear Hunt and Sad Book, said he was in intensive care for more than 40 days after he contracted Covid.

Describing what it was like, he said: “This was March 2020 … I felt very groggy, a sort of flu-ey thing and then I started getting worse and worse, and then Emma started getting worried – that’s my wife.

“She expressed it later as saying it looked as if the shadow of death had crossed my face, and then Emma drove me to the hospital with Elsie (his daughter) in the back. I can see it now, the sort of lights flashing by in the night.”

Following his recovery from Covid, Rosen wrote a book called Many Different Kinds Of Love, detailing his experience with the virus.

Michael and Elsie Rosen on The Repair Shop
Michael and Elsie Rosen (Ricochet/BBC)

In January, he marched with striking nurses from University College Hospital in north-west London to Downing Street out of “pure gratitude” for them saving his life.

Talking about the power of the NHS, Rosen said: “The way I see it is the NHS was wonderful when it came into existence.

“I’m born before it. I’m born in 46 (1946).

“My mother had lost a child during the war and one of the reasons why she lost her child was because they didn’t have the care and the medicines around, so they had a very emotional attachment to this thing that they’d always wanted that was a dream.

“The idea that you could have free healthcare from the cradle to the grave.”

The Repair Shop airs on Wednesdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

