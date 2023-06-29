Louis Theroux to look at ‘fear and optimism’ in MacTaggart Lecture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louis Theroux to look at ‘fear and optimism’ in MacTaggart Lecture

By Press Association
Veteran broadcaster Louis Theroux is to deliver the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Veteran broadcaster Louis Theroux is to deliver the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Louis Theroux will examine both “fear” and “optimism” in the world when he delivers the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture.

The 53-year-old veteran journalist will cover the challenges facing broadcasters in the multi-platform universe in his speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August.

Organisers said his lecture will look at “the reasons for both fear and optimism in a world beset by populism, social media, AI, and virality in all its forms”.

He will also talk about how he has maintained longevity and relevance in broadcasting for more than 25 years.

Theroux said: “I am beyond thrilled to be asked to deliver this year’s MacTaggart Lecture.

“The old Chinese curse runs ‘May you live in interesting times’. But I also believe interesting times – to those of us whose job it is to report on them and reflect them, while also providing an occasional distraction from them – can be a blessing.

“The many years I’ve spent reporting on the fringes have been an ample education on the nature of human psychology and the strange place the world now finds itself in.

“I look forward to sharing some insight into what I think I’ve learned.”

The broadcaster is best known for inserting himself into fringe political groups, cults and gangs through his work at the BBC, where he has made Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, When Louis Met… and Louis Theroux: Forbidden America.

In his most recent project on BBC Two, Louis Theroux Interviews…, he spoke to famous faces such as Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench and Rita Ora and adopted a more traditional interview style, often in the home of his subject.

This year he has also launched his new Spotify show, The Louis Theroux Podcast, in which he continues to talk to celebrities.

In 2019, Theroux created his production company, Mindhouse, which has been involved in making the documentaries KSI: In Real Life and Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood.

Edinburgh TV Festival – Mactaggart Lecture
Journalist Emily Maitlis gave the 2022 MacTaggart Lecture (Jane Barlow/PA)

Edinburgh TV Festival executive chairwoman Fatima Salaria said: “Louis is one of the most thoughtful … figures in TV, with a wide range of cultural interests and a broad appeal across generations.

“I can’t wait to hear his take on where TV is, where it’s come from and where it’s going.”

The MacTaggart Lecture, which has formed the centrepiece of the Edinburgh International Television Festival since 1976, last year saw former Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis take to the stage.

The News Agents podcaster said during her speech that the BBC “sought to pacify” Number 10 by issuing a swift apology for her 2020 Newsnight monologue about Dominic Cummings.

The corporation said it did not take action due to “pressure” from Number 10 or Government and found the programme breached “editorial standards”.

Other speakers at the MacTaggart Lecture have included Sir Billy Connolly, screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne, historian and broadcaster David Olusoga, creator of The Thick Of It Armando Iannucci and I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel.

More from The Courier

Seth Patrick has agreed a two-year deal with Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC.
Seth Patrick says Brechin City made him 'feel valued and wanted' in his second…
Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket legend Charlie McGarrie
Charlie McGarrie: Former Glenrothes teacher and Falkland cricket great dies
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Image: Met Police.
London drugs gang smashed after missing child probe in Dundee
The A9 near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks: Drivers face disruption north of Dunkeld until early August
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon will hold talks with Forest Green. Image: SNS.
Forfar confirm Ray McKinnon approach as ex-Dundee United boss opens talks with Forest Green
Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee taxi driver faces prison after preying on young passengers
The Queen Street flats would be at the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Broughty Ferry plot with permission for 5 luxury flats on sale for £400k
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic assault Picture shows; Matthew Cowan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/06/2023
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ