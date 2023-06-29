Longest serving daily newspaper editor in UK and Ireland prepares to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Longest serving daily newspaper editor in UK and Ireland prepares to step down

By Press Association
A generic view of newspapers (Lewis Stickley/PA)
A generic view of newspapers (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The longest serving daily newspaper editor in the UK and Ireland is preparing to step down.

Noel Doran has been at the helm of the Northern Ireland-based daily newspaper the Irish News for 25 years.

He will depart the post early next year having overseen the production of more than 7,000 editions of the paper, but is set to continue a close association with the paper.

Doran first joined the Irish News in 1993 and was appointed editor in 1999.

During his tenure the paper has scooped scores of UK and regional awards in recognition of its “consistent top-level content”, while Mr Doran was himself voted regional editor of the century in 2020 by readers of the Hold The Front Page website.

The Irish News is currently the UK’s second best-selling regional daily newspaper.

Dominic Fitzpatrick, chief executive, IntoMedia Group said Mr Doran has “left an indelible mark on the paper’s legacy”.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside him and I am certain he will look back on his extensive track record here with a sense of enormous pride,” he said.

Doran commented: “It has been a great honour to edit The Irish News for the last quarter of a century and help to chronicle the changes which have swept across our society since the Good Friday Agreement.

“I have been very fortunate to work with many outstanding journalists who have rightly earned the trust of our loyal readers, and I am particularly grateful for the unstinting support of our chief executive Dominic Fitzpatrick, and his late father, our chairman Jim Fitzpatrick, throughout my time with the paper.”

