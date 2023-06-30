BBC Weather apologises for ‘technical issues’ showing low temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC Weather apologises for ‘technical issues’ showing low temperatures

By Press Association
(BBC Weather/PA)
(BBC Weather/PA)

The BBC has apologised for “technical issues” causing the weather forecast on their services to show incorrect temperatures.

Visitors to the broadcaster’s weather app and website are predicting temperatures below 10C across the UK for next week, while the Met Office is forecasting figures in the teens and twenties.

The unusually low temperatures for the summer period were also shown on the BBC News at Ten on Thursday.

The BBC Weather account tweeted on Thursday night: “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app.

“We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault.

They added on Friday morning: “Good morning, Unfortunately we’ve still got technical issues with data on our app and (website)…it’s not actually going to be 7 or 8C.”

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, weather presenter Simon King also addressed the glitch, saying: “Temperatures over the next few days about 16 to 23C by day and about nine to 12C overnight, about the average really for the time of year.

“Not the seven or 8C you are currently seeing on our website or app – so apologies. There is still a technical glitch in that respect.”

A problem at third party supplier MeteoGroup is said to be behind the inaccurate forecasts.

The Met Office is currently predicting high temperatures around 19C in London for Friday with the rest of the week expected to see between 13 to 24C.

A slightly colder picture is being forecasted in Edinburgh with the week expected to have highs of 17C and lows of 10C.

Cardiff is predicted to have temperatures between 13 to 19C for the next week, while Belfast will be similar with lows of 10C and highs around 18C, according to the Met Office.

