Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on four men, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on four men, court told

By Press Association
Kevin Spacey is alleged to have made a series of unwanted sexual advances on four men (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kevin Spacey is alleged to have made a series of unwanted sexual advances on four men (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey allegedly made a series of advances on four men who did not want to be touched by him in a sexual way, a court has heard.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013 when the men were aged in their 20s and 30s.

Here are the allegations, all denied by the actor, heard by the court:

:: The first complainant recalled the actor being “very touchy feely” with him over a series of interactions in the early 2000s, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC said this behaviour eventually escalated to Spacey grabbing and groping him “in an aggressive way”.

Miss Agnew added it may be that the defendant got a “sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression”.

Kevin Spacey court sketch
Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC with Kevin Spacey behind her at Southwark Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

:: A second complainant was said to have met Spacey at an event in a West End theatre in 2005 where the actor made crude remarks to him.

Jurors heard Spacey put his hand on the complainant’s leg before later grabbing him in a sexual way “with such force it was painful”.

Miss Agnew said that Spacey “simply laughed” after the complainant pushed him away.

:: Jurors went on to hear about a third complainant, an aspiring actor, who wrote to Spacey in 2008.

The court was told the pair met up in London and ended up in the actor’s apartment.

The complainant “fell asleep or passed out”, which he later said was “unusual” for him, and woke up to an unwanted sexual advance from the actor, jurors heard.

Miss Agnew said he made his way to a bus stop at 5am where he “sat and cried”.

:: A fourth complainant was said to have met Spacey in a pub near Oxford.

Later at a property where Spacey was staying, the actor gave him what he described as “an awkward man hug”.

Spacey allegedly kissed the man’s neck twice during the hug while telling him “be cool, be cool”, before grabbing him intimately.

The complainant pushed the actor against the wall and told him he did not “bat for that team” before leaving “in a bit of a panicky state”.

More from The Courier

Robertson's of Dundee was demolished following a fire in November. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Robertson's fire: First look at plans for student accommodation on site of destroyed furniture…
Hussain Ahmed in his shop in Dundee's Murraygate, in front of a display of disposable vape devices.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee shopkeeper's free vape incentive is tone deaf - but he's not…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Extreme pornography Picture shows; Fraser Thomson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 30/06/2023
Dundee bingo caller caught with extreme porn told police: 'I'm a people pleaser and…
Rev Watson Moyes, former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline.
Watson Moyes: Former Baptist minister at Pitlochry and Dunfermline dies
The Open Championship claret jug in front of Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Carnoustie Links chiefs confident billion-pound masterplan will secure return of The Open before 2030
Some of those involved in the first ever Perthshire Open Studios (POS) summer show. Image: Colin Hattersley.
New annual summer show will feature 70 Perthshire artists and makers
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Levenmouth Academy prom. Markinch. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2023
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School proms 2023 Picture shows; Baldragon Academy prom - Erin Ramsey, Kaci Aberdein and Chloe Mclaren. Dundee. Supplied by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 29/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Baldragon Academy Class of 2023
Councillor Fraser Macpherson outside a bus stop.
Outrage as hundreds of Dundee bus stop timetables found to be out of date…
Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic FC
3 key Forfar fixtures as Angus side kick off League Two promotion bid