Alexander McQueen honoured with blue plaque in Newham

By Press Association
Many locals turned out to see McQueen’s new plaque be unveiled (Harry Stedman/PA)
Alexander McQueen has been honoured with a heritage blue plaque in his home borough of Newham, east London.

The plaque was unveiled on Biggerstaff Road in Stratford – where the late fashion designer grew up – by Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz on Friday.

Commissioned as part of Newham Heritage Month, it is the first permanent tribute to McQueen, who died aged 40 in 2010, in the borough.

A sizeable crowd watched and applauded loudly as a purple drape was removed to reveal the plaque.

A heritage blue plaque for Lee Alexander McQueen has been unveiled (Harry Stedman/PA)

The designer, whose full name was Lee Alexander McQueen, spent almost his entire childhood in Stratford between 1971 and 1987, attending local primary and secondary schools before studying at Newham College.

Speaking after the unveiling, Ms Fiaz told the PA news agency: “Lee McQueen exemplifies the brilliance of homegrown talent that has emerged from Newham, and it doesn’t stop with him.

“For us not to celebrate that talent would be negligent on our part, so it’s really important that we continue elevating the brilliance that emerges from the borough and this is a prime example.”

Ms Fiaz said the plaque was a long time coming and described the unveiling as “an amazing moment of community celebration”.

Newham Heritage Month celebrates the arts, fashion, music, dance and theatre produced by the borough across the decades, and features more than 50 free events and activities created by the local community.

A new exhibition featuring McQueen-inspired work produced by pupils of his former schools and college also opened at the local community centre on Friday and will run for one week.

Neandra Etienne, the project’s creative director, said: “When I saw the connections that he [McQueen] has made and the force that he’s had within the fashion industry, I just thought that needed to be recognised. I want people in Newham to feel connected to Lee.”

Ms Etienne said she wanted to celebrate someone who grew up in humble beginnings, and that “it’s important for the people in this estate to know that this is where he started”.

Royal Ascot 2023 – Day Four – Ascot Racecourse
The Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen dress at Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “To see the plaque up there, the exhibition and the Mayor coming to support it, it’s just amazing – it’s beautiful.”

McQueen has left a huge legacy in the fashion industry, including the globally renowned label he founded in 1992.

The Princess of Wales has a particularly strong relationship with the brand. She wore an ivory Alexander McQueen dress for the coronation of the King in May and one of their striking red dresses when attending Royal Ascot last week.

