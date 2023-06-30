Gok Wan says Pride offers ‘chance for us to join hands and fight for equality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gok Wan says Pride offers ‘chance for us to join hands and fight for equality’

By Press Association
Gok Wan said Pride is a “chance for our wonderful community to come together and be seen” (Ian West/PA)
Gok Wan has reflected on DJing at Glastonbury and his hopes that Pride offers the chance for “us to join hands with our allies and fight for the remaining work that needs to be done for equality”.

With July 1 marking Pride in London, fashion consultant and TV presenter Wan told the PA news agency: “Pride is as important as when it first started because there are still injustices and lack of equalities around the world which need to be fought for.”

He added that Pride allows “our wonderful community to come together and be seen”.

“It’s a time for us to join hands with our allies and fight for the remaining work that needs to be done for equality,” he said.

“It’s one hell of a party, but it’s also an opportunity for us to show our international friends that we stand with them and continue the fight for change.”

Sister Act! The Musical press night
Gok Wan DJed at Glastonbury, adding that the musical festival was ‘epic’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Wan has already gotten into the party spirit, as he attended a “fabulous” ‘pre-Pride’ party at SOUND London at The Cumberland Hotel on June 26.

“Drinks were flowing, as was the music, which only enhanced the anticipation for the London Pride event this weekend,” he said.

Wan meanwhile described the energy at Glastonbury, where he DJed, as “electric”.

“This year’s Glastonbury felt as epic and as large as it looked on TV and on – what felt like – the nation’s social media!” he said.

“The energy is always electric at Glastonbury, and for any of you that haven’t experienced it, I would wholeheartedly recommend it.”

2021 British LGBT Awards – London
Gok Wan is to DJ in August at Manchester Pride, adding that the event holds a ‘special place in my heart” (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Wan is also set to DJ at Manchester Pride in August, which he said “holds a special place in my heart”.

“I love all Pride events for their solidarity, unity, and of course visibility, and Manchester holds a special place in my heart as it was one of my first pride events that I DJ’d at many years ago,” Wan said.

“The atmosphere is always filled with excitement, and that is exactly what any DJ could dream of when playing out to a big crowd!”

He added that he is to also take part in numerous other Pride events, including DJing at Brighton Pride and “generally being with my queer siblings enjoying a summer of fun and togetherness”.

Ru Paul’s Copper Topp is hosting a Pride Extravaganza at SOUND Cafe in The Cumberland this Saturday, and tickets can be booked online.

Gok Wan said Pride is a "chance for our wonderful community to come together and be seen" (Ian West/PA)
Gok Wan said Pride is a "chance for our wonderful community to come together and be seen" (Ian West/PA)
