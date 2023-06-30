Jamie T hails Finsbury Park gig as ‘biggest moment of my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jamie T hails Finsbury Park gig as ‘biggest moment of my life’

By Press Association
Jamie T performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, in Preston (PA)
Jamie T performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, in Preston (PA)

Jamie T has hailed his electrifying outdoor performance at London’s Finsbury Park as the “biggest moment of my life”.

The singer-songwriter, 37, powered through the rain in north London on Friday night to perform what was billed as his “biggest ever headline show” to date.

However, the weather did not dampen the mood of the crowd who warmly received the musician’s setlist of new material alongside hit tracks from his back catalogue.

Donning a casual look of a shirt, cap and shorts, the singer opened his show with his newly released single Hippodrome.

Addressing the crowd, the south London-born singer said: “Hello Finsbury Park, thank you for coming down. You guys look good in the neighbourhood right now.

“Are you with us? Because this is the biggest moment of my life right now.”

He rattled through high-octane songs including Operation, Rabbit Hole and Salvador which was met by the masses of fans chanting back the lyrics.

As the singer, real name Jamie Alexander Treays, and his band moved through their set, various backdrops were projected behind them including a number of London staples like the underground sign.

He later changed up the tempo with a rendition of his song St George Wharf Tower, which saw him hold for a moment to appreciate the crowd singing the song for him.

The singer later thanked the fans for their support, telling the crowd: “Thank you so much. You really don’t know how much this means to us.

“We’ve been doing this for near enough 20 years and this is the first time we’ve ever played our set in the dark.

“This means the world to us, thank you so much.”

They then launched into Dragon Bones and amplified the energy further with If You Got The Money.

After an encore which saw the crowd chant his name, he returned with a new jersey T-shirt on to perform an acoustic rendition of Back In The Game.

He closed the show with a selection of his best known songs including Shelia and Zombie.

Ahead of playing his hit Sticks ‘n’ Stones, he dedicated the song to his long-term friend Joe Bispham, describing the night as a “family affair”.

He also thanked his band who have been with him for “many years” and led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to his drummer Alex.

The singer closed the show in a flurry of excitement as he assisted with a marriage proposal and fireworks erupted as they performed their last track.

Jamie T broke his five-year performance hiatus last May when he played an intimate show at London’s Subterania, ahead of a headline performance on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury, which was his second bill-topping appearance in the tent.

The musician released his debut studio album, Panic Prevention, in 2007 and followed it up 2009’s Kings and Queens, 2014’s Carry on the Grudge, 2016’s Trick and 2022’s The Theory of Whatever, which topped the charts.

He was supported by a host of acts during Friday’s outdoor gig including Kojey Radical, who described the show as a “dream”.

Rock band Idles warmed up the crowd further in the penultimate slot by smashing through a string of their hits such as Car Crash, Mr Motivator, I’m Scum and Never Fight A Man With A Perm.

In true rock star fashion, their guitarists also crowd surfed the rapturous audience on multiple occasions.

More from The Courier

Jamie T performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, in Preston (PA)
Justice must be done and seen to be done – newspapers are part of…
Zach Robinson
Dundee fought off interest from 2 Premiership rivals for Zach Robinson return says boss…
Montrose hosted Forfar at Links Park. Image: SNS
3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win
Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace
Peter Vardy's CARZ dealership in Dundee
Disgruntled Dundee drivers hold protest outside Peter Vardy CARZ
Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in…
Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club's ambassador Alan Soutar…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Jamie T performs during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, in Preston (PA)
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…