Soap opera stalwart Meg Johnson dies aged 86

By Press Association
Meg Johnson has died at the age of 86 (Ian West/PA)
Meg Johnson has died at the age of 86 (Ian West/PA)

Soap opera stalwart Meg Johnson has died at the age of 86 after battling dementia “for the last few years”, it has been confirmed.

The death of “kind and wonderful” Johnson, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale since 2003, was announced in a joint statement from her family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates and the ITV show.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

“Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye.

“Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003.

“Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless.

“She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”

A host of soap stars took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson – including Danny Miller, best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap Emmerdale.

The actor, who was crowned king of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! castle in 2021, tweeted: “Truly devastated to hear this. Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg.

“The creator of ‘pigs bum!!’ – should she ever forget her lines, and a loved soul throughout the building. Shared many laughs with her and Dominic on set.”

Meanwhile former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle from 2011 to 2015, said late cast mates Shirley Stelfox, Freddie Jones, and Richard Thorp “will take good care of her up there”.

She tweeted: “Sending so much love to the @emmerdale family and family of the late and great Meg Johnson.

“A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days.”

She later wrote: “Such a sad loss, but what a life and what a treasure she was. She was always so kind (and wickedly funny!).”

Prior to joining Emmerdale, Johnson spent several years playing Brigid McKenna in Channel 4 soap opera Brookside.

In the early 1980s, she starred as Eunice Gee in ITV’s Coronation Street, a character she briefly reprised in 1999.

Olivier Awards Nominations Party – London
Meg Johnson attending The Olivier Awards with Mastercard Nominees Celebration in London in March 2018 (Ian West/PA)

She was also part of the cast of Victoria Wood As Seen On TV alongside the late comedian as well as Dame Julie Walters and Celia Imrie.

In 1997, she took to the stage in the original cast of the London revival of Chicago, playing prison warder Matron Mama Morton for more than a year, and can be heard on the London Cast Recording of Chicago, singing When You’re Good To Mama, Me And My Baby, and Class.

Johnson was married to ITV Granada continuity announcer Charles Foster, who was widely reported to have died earlier this year.

