Home Entertainment Music

Tony Christie surprises St Pancras travellers with performance for Thank You Day

By Press Association
Mary from the Our Dementia Choir and singer Tony Christie at St Pancras for Thank You Day (Sam Lane Photography for Music for Dementia /PA)
Mary from the Our Dementia Choir and singer Tony Christie at St Pancras for Thank You Day (Sam Lane Photography for Music for Dementia /PA)

St Pancras travellers were treated to a surprise performance by singer Tony Christie, actor Vicky McClure and Our Dementia Choir on Thank You Day.

Singing Thank You For Being A Friend in the station, the performers drew attention to the third annual Thank You Day, which honours carers.

Festivals, family fun days, flashmobs and BBQs were organised across the country to celebrate the day.

Tony Christie singing With Our Dementia Choir at St Pancras for Thank You Day (Sam Lane Photography for Music for Dementia/PA)

Christie, best known for his recording of (Is This the Way To) Amarillo, announced he had dementia earlier this year and joined Our Dementia Choir in Mansfield to practise the song.

At St Pancras station, he said: “Performing, staying positive and trying not to let dementia affect my life really lifts me, so taking part has been a privilege and a blessing, not just for me but for my whole family.”

The singer recorded his own rendition of Thank You For Being A Friend, featuring Sting and Nile Rodgers, for Music For Dementia’s Thank You Day campaign.

Five carers from around the UK were invited to the studio to record the song with Christie.

Chair of Our Dementia Choir and Bafta-winning actor McClure, who starred in This Is England and Line Of Duty, said: “This Thank You Day performance really brought to life the power music can have on people living with dementia; the joy on the faces of our choir members, Tony Christie and everyone around them is proof of this.”

The performers drew attention to the third annual Thank You Day, which honours carers (Sam Lane Photography for Music for Dementia/PA)

Co-founder of the organising body for Thank You Day, Brendan Cox, said it had been a “such a brilliant day”.

He said: “All over the country, people are coming together, making connections and new friends, and taking the time to recognise all the things that makes this country great.”

“This is the third annual Thank You Day and every year I am blown away by the enthusiasm and ingenuity in putting on events across the country, from nature walks and care home concerts to WI flashmobs to huge family festivals there has been something for everyone.”

Music for Dementia expected 6.5 million people will participate in the day.

