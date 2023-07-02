Sir Salman Rushdie and Prima Facie among winners of South Bank Sky Arts Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Salman Rushdie and Prima Facie among winners of South Bank Sky Arts Awards

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie with his Outstanding Achievement award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie with his Outstanding Achievement award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Booker prize winning author Sir Salman Rushdie and one-woman theatre production Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, have scooped accolades at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

Veteran broadcaster Melvyn Bragg hosted the annual ceremony at The Savoy Hotel in London on Sunday, celebrating a broad range of artistic genres including dance, theatre, music, TV and film.

The Satanic Verses author Sir Salman was handed the outstanding achievement award for his “impressive body of work” over the last five decades, including winning the Booker Prize in 1981 for his second novel Midnight’s Children.

South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Sir Salman Rushdie before receiving his Outstanding Achievement award (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Salman, 76, said: “This is a high honour indeed, and I’m delighted to be receiving it in the company of so many extraordinary figures in so many different arts, all being recognised for exceptional work.

“Artists, of all sorts, make up a community I’m proud to belong to, and it’s good to be celebrating that community together.”

It comes almost a year after Sir Salman was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had condemned as blasphemous passages referring to the Prophet Muhammad in Sir Salman’s 1988 novel The Satanic Verses.

Khomeini issued a decree the following year calling for the writer’s death, forcing the author into hiding – although he had been travelling freely for years before last summer’s stabbing.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Jodie Comer in the press room after winning the best actress award (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Meanwhile, Prima Facie at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre – which sees Killing Eve star Comer as a defence lawyer who ends up in the witness box – took home the theatre award.

It comes after Comer won her first Tony award and Olivier award for her role in Suzie Miller’s one-woman production, which is currently on Broadway.

Aftersun, which secured lead actor Paul Mescal an Oscar nomination this year, won for film, while the highly-anticipated return of Sally Wainwright’s BBC series Happy Valley won in the TV drama category.

Amputee dancer Musa Motha, who left judge Simon Cowell “speechless” after his performance in the Britain’s Got Talent final this year, received The Times breakthrough award celebrating emerging talent.

Ivor Novello-winning singer-songwriter Raye took home the pop award for her critically acclaimed debut studio album My 21st Century Blues, and the Royal Ballet’s Light Of Passage picked up the accolade for dance.

Ivor Novello Awards 2023
Raye, who won the award for best contemporary song at the Ivor Novello Awards at Grosvenor House in London (Ian West/PA)

Tom Crewe’s debut novel The New Life, exploring homosexuality in 19th century Britain, scooped the literature prize – and Jack Rooke’s popular Channel 4 comedy series Big Boys won for comedy.

The winners were presented with a bespoke trophy designed by previous South Bank Sky Arts Awards winner and artist Sir Grayson Perry, inspired by slip cast Staffordshire figures.

Host Bragg said: “As demonstrated by our winners and performers at this year’s South Bank Sky Arts Awards, British artists are continuing to excel themselves in every genre.

“The indomitable spirit of the arts in Britain goes from strength to strength – an example for all other industries.”

The ceremony saw performances from singer-songwriter Self Esteem, saxophonist Jess Gillam, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen, and singer-songwriter Enny.

South Bank Sky Arts Awards will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and streaming service Now on July 5 at 10pm.

