Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky admit to ‘rough year’ amid split rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky admit to ‘rough year’ amid split rumours

By Press Association
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards married in 1996 (Minas Keukazian/Alamy)
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards married in 1996 (Minas Keukazian/Alamy)

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have denied they are divorcing but admitted they have had “a rough year”.

The couple acknowledged this has been “the most challenging” year of their marriage, as reports swirled that they have separated and Richards has been seeing country singer Morgan Wade.

Richards, 54, the sister of reality stars Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, began her career as a child star on Little House On The Prairie, and starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1978 film Halloween and two modern sequels.

She has been married to estate agent Umansky, the star of Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, since 1996 and the couple share three children, while Richards also has a daughter from her first marriage.

Their marriage has featured in reality series The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills since the first season in 2010 and Richards is the only original cast member.

A joint statement from the couple on Instagram said: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.

“Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards has been at the centre of drama with her sister Kim and half-sister Hilton, who have also starred on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, and their arguments have been key storylines of the show.

Richards has also supported Kim through her high-profile battle with alcohol.

Hilton, the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton, joined Real Housewives in 2021 and her feud with Richards has been a long-running component of the show and there have been long periods when they have not spoken to each other.

However, last month the three sisters put on a united front for Kim’s daughter Whitney’s pre-wedding celebrations, singing the Sister Sledge hit We Are Family at karaoke.

More from The Courier

The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee cancelled after lorry hits bridge
Pipe band at St Andrews Harbour Gala in 2022. Image: Marion Mason
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organisers hoping for glorious weather
Quern-stones
3,000-year-old Bronze Age artefact stolen from Perthshire property
Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order
Jamie McCunnie on refereeing duty and as a player for Dunfermline
Former Dundee United kid Jamie McCunnie: I was a NIGHTMARE for referees — then…
Gary Gray.
Fife extreme porn collector stored massive haul on Sky box drives bought on eBay
Graham Hutton, retired rector of Grove Academy.
Graham Hutton - the rector known fondly as GHutz - reflects on his time…
Allan Lowson (79), who had aphasia following his stroke, credits Dundee Stroke Exercise Club with helping his recovery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How a Dundee exercise club is helping stroke survivors with aphasia
Eduard Stanciu and co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp admits brothel-keeping and tax con charges
Neil Greig days the Scottish Government must take responsibility for the delays to dualling the A9. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Road safety expert fears Greens could prevent A9 dualling