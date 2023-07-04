New students join Nonnatus House for 13th series of Call The Midwife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New students join Nonnatus House for 13th series of Call The Midwife

By Press Association
Call The Midwife has new cast members (Neal Street Productions/BBC/PA)
Call The Midwife has new cast members (Neal Street Productions/BBC/PA)

New student midwives will join Nonnatus House as production on the 13th series of Call The Midwife begins, including a 90-minute Christmas special for 2023.

The new series, which will be set in 1969, will consist of eight hour-long episodes to air in 2024.

The 13th series of the period drama about midwives in east London will see the return of the main cast, including Jenny Agutter, Stephen McGann and Helen George, while two new pupil midwives will join Nonnatus House, played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry.

The regular cast will return (Neal Street Productions/BBC/PA)

Bailey will play Joyce Highland, from Trinidad, who aims to become matron of a British hospital. She is hardworking, bright and kind, with a traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever.

Quarry will play Rosalind Clifford, who is young, warm, passionate and funny.

While she may seem naive at times, she has an inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions.

The series will continue to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds and will see stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks.

It will also explore issues surrounding cerebral palsy, congenital hip dysplasia, tetanus, porphyria and TB.

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: “After so many years, our much-loved regular characters are like family to me – and our wonderful fans so often tell me that they feel the same.

“I know they will be as thrilled as I am that series 13 of Call the Midwife is full of beautiful moments that celebrate the young, the old, and the precious ties that bind them.

“After Trixie’s spectacular wedding, the Nonnatus House community feels more tightly-knit than ever, but life in Poplar has never been a fairy tale.

“As 1969 unfolds we will see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics, and midwives. Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn, and much to give.

“And yet even as man prepares to walk on the moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?”

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris added: “We’re so excited to be back for our 13th series, with all the treasured Nonnatus team returning  – and also to welcome Renee and Natalie to the cast.

“They’re a wonderful addition to the show and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Joyce and Rosalind and to follow their journeys, by bicycle, through the streets and lives of Poplar’s residents.

“There’s so much in store for our audience this series, thanks to the perennial brilliance of Heidi Thomas, whose stories interweave joy, despair, love, history and medicine with a gorgeously diverse array of newborn babies.”

More from The Courier

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Who is Dundee new boy Owen Beck? Family ties with Liverpool great and labelled…
A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson
Perth mosque to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives…
Drum Major Alister Walker leading the Atholl Highlanders pipe band
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee.
Student accommodation plans for Dundee's Caledonian House
Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Dog owner left 'sobbing' as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery
aerial view of City Quay, Dundee with city skyline behind.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland - but…