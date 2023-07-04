Spacey looked ‘panicked’ when man rejected him after crotch grab, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spacey looked ‘panicked’ when man rejected him after crotch grab, court told

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey had a “panicked” look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him when he grabbed his crotch, a court has heard.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told a police officer the Hollywood star had kissed his neck twice before grabbing him, saying the words “be cool, be cool”.

In the interview, played to the jury at Southwark Crown Court, the man detailed an incident at an address where Spacey was staying in the Cotswolds, which happened after he accidentally let the actor’s dog out.

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey allegedly kissed a man’s neck twice (Lucy North/PA)

He said the incident “shook” him and it was “unwanted” and that he has since “stopped ever watching or purchasing anything he (Spacey) had ever been involved in”.

After telling the officer he apologised to Spacey for the dog momentarily escaping, the complainant said: “At which point he came towards me in a huggy motion and said ‘don’t worry about it, it is cool, it is cool.’

“We did an awkward man hug as I call it – he hugged me, I did a sort of pat on the back type of thing.

“At that point he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words ‘be cool, be cool’ twice.

“I put my arm between us and pushed him against a wall.

“I said ‘I am sorry man, I don’t bat for that team’.”

The witness said that after he rejected Spacey, the actor had an “immediate panicked look on his face” before he left the room.

The man said the actor’s “eyes opened quite wide” before he “immediately pushed past me” and into another room without saying anything.

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey (centre) denies the charges against him (Lucy North/PA)

The complainant told the officer of his “shock” at the incident but proceeded to say he “shook it off” before leaving.

He told police it “all happened quite swiftly” and that he had become “a bit teary” when he left the address.

Spacey, 63, has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

