Kylie Minogue ‘feeling incredibly lucky’ on 35th anniversary of debut album

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue said she is feeling ‘lucky’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Kylie Minogue said she is feeling ‘lucky’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kylie Minogue said she is “feeling incredibly lucky” as she celebrates the 35th anniversary of her debut album which sparked a long and successful career in music.

She rose to fame acting in Australian soap Neighbours before her 1988 record Kylie topped the charts with hit pop songs Got To Be Certain, The Loco-Motion, and Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi.

In a Tuesday Twitter post, Minogue wrote: “35 years since my debut album Kylie and what a journey it has been!!!!

“From my first demo recording when I was 17, my first single just after turning 19 and everything that has followed.”

Referencing the lyrics from the album’s I Should Be So Lucky, she wrote: “THANK YOU for being a part of this life-long adventure. Feeling incredibly lucky lucky lucky today.”

Kylie came before her other chart-topping records Enjoy Yourself in 1989, Greatest Hits in 1992, Fever in 2001, Aphrodite in 2010, Golden in 2018, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection in 2019 and Disco in 2020.

The 55-year-old singer-songwriter, with eight number one albums, is the female solo artist with the third most UK chart-topping records after US singers Madonna and Taylor Swift.

In November 2020, Minogue became the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five consecutive decades.

Her seven UK number one singles – including Spinning Around and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head – puts her level with singers such as Ariana Grande, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

In May, the Australian singer revealed her upcoming record Tension will be a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high”.

The album, which contains electronic single Padam Padam, will be released on on September 22.

