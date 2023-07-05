David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Lord Bragg among stars at day three of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Lord Bragg among stars at day three of Wimbledon

By Press Association
David Beckham in the royal box of centre court (John Walton/PA)
David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Lord Melvyn Bragg were among the famous faces attending Wimbledon on day three of the tournament.

Former England footballer Beckham, 48, sat in the Centre Court Royal Box among guests from the NHS on the day of its 75th anniversary.

Donning a beige suit jacket and brown patterned tie, the celebrity was joined by his mother Sandra for the event.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

David Beckham and his mother Sandra in the Royal Box of Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Also in attendance was British adventurer Grylls, who appeared with his wife.

Sporting a moustache and black suit with a green tie, Grylls sat next to Shara who was wearing a blue dress and dangly earrings of a similar shade.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Bear and Shara Grylls in the royal box of centre court (Steve Paston/PA)

Writer and broadcaster Lord Bragg was snapped with his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt, who was dressed in a bright pink dress with a scalloped hem.

Lord Bragg looked warm in a dark grey overcoat which hid his suit.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Lord Bragg and his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt arriving to Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Professional golfer Luke Donald, Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup captain, was also pictured at the event in a crisp suit.

Stationed close to Beckham, the sportsman wore varying shades of blue and was later seen donning his sunglasses.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
David Beckham greets Luke Donald as he takes his seat alongside his mother Sandra Beckham in the Royal Box of Centre Court (Steven Paston/PA)

On day three of Wimbledon, spectators sheltered from the rain and a number of Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces on court 18.

Jodie Burrage, the British number two, was the first to play on Centre Court and lost to Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the ladies’ singles.

Iga Swiatek then played Sara Sorribes Tormo, with a match between men’s world number one player Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Jordan Thompson next on Centre Court.

The 2023 championships is being played over 14 days and will draw to a close on July 16.

