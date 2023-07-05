UN fact-finding mission on Iran to investigate threats to BBC journalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UN fact-finding mission on Iran to investigate threats to BBC journalists

By Press Association
An international fact-finding mission organised by the United Nations (UN) will investigate the harassment of BBC News Persian journalists and their families in Iran.

The mission has been set up by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to investigate “the deteriorating situation of human rights in Iran, especially with respect to women and children”, following protests that began in the country in September.

The BBC World Service has filed a submission highlighting Iran’s alleged harassment of BBC News Persian journalists and their families in the country.

In its submission, the broadcaster said it and other global media organisations had been “blamed” by the Iranian government for sparking the protests, adding that officials had sought to undermine the credibility of their journalism.

In October 2022, Iran’s ministry of foreign affairs named BBC Persian as a sanctioned organisation for “supporting and instigating terrorism, violence, hate-mongering and human rights abuses”, which was accompanied by threats of property seizures.

An Iranian judiciary official later called for BBC Persian to be added to the country’s list of terrorist groups, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster said that over the following month, further concerns were raised over death threats to journalists, and that UK police and security services had foiled 15 plots by Iran to either kidnap or kill UK-based individuals it considered “enemies of the regime”.

Journalists suffered “ongoing and increased concerns about security” in both Iran and their home countries, including the UK, which included effects on mental and physical health, the submission said.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by the mission that the BBC’s submission would be included in the investigation, with a final report due to be submitted to the UNHRC in March 2024.

Liliane Landor, director at BBC World Service, said: “It is crucial that the fact-finding mission’s report to UNHRC highlights the persistent harassment of the BBC News Persian journalists and their families by the Iranian authorities.

“The BBC World Service coverage of the 2022 Iran protests brought about a renewed string of attacks on our journalists, targeting them and their families for their reporting – thus seeking to silence that reporting, to limit access to independent information about the events in Iran and about the causes of those events.

“This harassment and persecution of our journalists must stop.”

