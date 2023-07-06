Hollywood actress and British astronaut among stars at day four of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood actress and British astronaut among stars at day four of Wimbledon

By Press Association
Tim Peake in the royal box on day four of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Tim Peake in the royal box on day four of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Hollywood star Jessica Alba and British astronaut Major Tim Peake were among the stars attending Wimbledon on the fourth day of the championships.

Fantastic Four actress Alba, 42, was pictured in the pastel pink VIP box wearing a cream linen waistcoat and matching linen trousers, ahead of the prime-time Centre Court match which will see British star Andy Murray play fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a heavyweight clash.

Maj Peake, who became the first British European Space Agency astronaut to visit the International Space Station in December 2015, was spotted in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

The 51-year-old was wearing a navy suit with a dark green, navy and white striped tie, pairing it with black sunglasses.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sally Phillips in the royal box on day four of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips, 53, was also spotted smiling in a pink frock and red sunglasses in the Centre Court royal box, as British star Liam Broady battled against Norwegian player Casper Ruud.

Earlier in the day, Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm was pictured on the lawn wearing a baby pink pant suit, paired with white trainers and a black vest top, ahead of her performance at The Hill in New York on July 15.

Retired skier Lindsey Vonn was also snapped at SW19 on Thursday, sporting a white crocheted vest with blue and red detailing, on top of a matching linen T-shirt and trousers.

The 2023 championships are being played over 14 days and will end on July 16.

