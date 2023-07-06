Hollywood actress and British astronaut among stars at day four of Wimbledon

Hollywood star Jessica Alba and British astronaut Major Tim Peake were among the stars attending Wimbledon on the fourth day of the championships.

Fantastic Four actress Alba, 42, was pictured in the pastel pink VIP box wearing a cream linen waistcoat and matching linen trousers, ahead of the prime-time Centre Court match which will see British star Andy Murray play fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a heavyweight clash.

Maj Peake, who became the first British European Space Agency astronaut to visit the International Space Station in December 2015, was spotted in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

The 51-year-old was wearing a navy suit with a dark green, navy and white striped tie, pairing it with black sunglasses.

Sally Phillips in the royal box on day four of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Bridget Jones star Sally Phillips, 53, was also spotted smiling in a pink frock and red sunglasses in the Centre Court royal box, as British star Liam Broady battled against Norwegian player Casper Ruud.

Earlier in the day, Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm was pictured on the lawn wearing a baby pink pant suit, paired with white trainers and a black vest top, ahead of her performance at The Hill in New York on July 15.

Retired skier Lindsey Vonn was also snapped at SW19 on Thursday, sporting a white crocheted vest with blue and red detailing, on top of a matching linen T-shirt and trousers.

The 2023 championships are being played over 14 days and will end on July 16.