Tickets remain on sale as music fans prepare to flock to Trnsmt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Tickets remain on sale as music fans prepare to flock to Trnsmt

By Press Association
Trnsmt is taking place in Glasgow this weekend (PA)
Trnsmt is taking place in Glasgow this weekend (PA)

Music fans still have time to buy a ticket for Scotland’s biggest festival, which begins on Friday.

Trnsmt will host some of the UK’s biggest artists, including first day headliners Pulp.

Also performing on the first day of the festival will be George Ezra, Niall Horan and Paul Heaton.

Former One Direction star Horan will perform at the festival on Glasgow Green a day after taking to the stage at the Stavern Festival in Norway.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Miss you! Been taking it easy after a crazy period of work. Rested and Can’t wait for this weekends festivals in Stavern and Glasgow.”

On Saturday, Sam Fender will headline Trnsmt, and the 1975 will bring the festival to a close on Sunday.

Other notable main stage bands include Kasabian, The View and The Kooks.

Cat Burns will headline the King Tut’s stage on Friday, with LF System and Nothing But Thieves doing so on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to hear some of the UK’s finest up-and-coming musicians, with more than 20 acts set to perform on the River Stage.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of the festival, said: “We’re all set and ready to go. The site looks fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome music lovers to Glasgow Green to kick things off at Trnsmt 2023.

“With more than 80 incredible artists performing across the weekend, from international stars to up-and-coming local talent, it’s set to be a massive three days packed full of good tunes and huge energy. We can’t wait to see the city up and dancing once again.”

Tickets can be bought on the Ticketmaster website.

More from The Courier

The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme
Councillor Pete Shears has launched a campaign to stop the closure. Image: Google Street View
'Real anger' at RBS over Broughty Ferry branch closure as petition launched
The Goatfarm which has been listed for sale near Glenrothes. Image: Galbraith Stirling
Fife farm with 114 acres of land on sale for £1.3m
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
After he retired as a Black Watch officer, Captain Tom Graham, became commandant at Cultybraggan training camp at Comrie then Barry Buddon near Carnoustie.
Tom Graham obituary: Fifer and dad-of-four who enjoyed remarkable military career