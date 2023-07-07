No charges filed in Britney Spears assault allegation case, police say

Police have said there will be no charges filed following a brief investigation of an altercation involving Britney Spears.

The US singer, 41, said she was with her husband, Sam Asghari, on Wednesday when she approached French basketball star Victor Wembanyama in a Las Vegas hotel to “congratulate him on his success”.

Spears claimed that she had “tapped” Wembanyama on the shoulder to get his attention before being “backhanded” in the face by a security guard.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed on Thursday it had received a report of battery and on Friday told the AP news agency its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved”.

Spears said the incident had been “super embarrassing” but she had wanted to share it to “urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect”.

She added: “I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

Wembanyama, who was top pick in this year’s NBA draft and is 7ft 3in tall, told US broadcasters on Thursday that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and security advised him not to stop and talk.

He said a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” while he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old San Antonio Spurs rookie said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force – and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner.”

When he returned to his hotel room he found out Spears was involved.

He also said: “It turns out it was Britney Spears but I didn’t know, I never saw her face.”

LVMPD said the incident happened on Las Vegas Boulevard.