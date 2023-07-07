No charges filed in Britney Spears assault allegation case, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No charges filed in Britney Spears assault allegation case, police say

By Press Association
Britney Spears says she was embarrassed by the incident (Yui Mok/PA)
Police have said there will be no charges filed following a brief investigation of an altercation involving Britney Spears.

The US singer, 41, said she was with her husband, Sam Asghari, on Wednesday when she approached French basketball star Victor Wembanyama in a Las Vegas hotel to “congratulate him on his success”.

Spears claimed that she had “tapped” Wembanyama on the shoulder to get his attention before being “backhanded” in the face by a security guard.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed on Thursday it had received a report of battery and on Friday told the AP news agency its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved”.

Spears said the incident had been “super embarrassing” but she had wanted to share it to “urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect”.

She added: “I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

Wembanyama, who was top pick in this year’s NBA draft and is 7ft 3in tall, told US broadcasters on Thursday that he did not think the incident was a “big deal” and security advised him not to stop and talk.

He said a person had “grabbed” him “from behind” while he was in a crowded hall walking to a restaurant.

The 19-year-old San Antonio Spurs rookie said: “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force – and I didn’t stop to look, I kept walking to enjoy the nice dinner.”

When he returned to his hotel room he found out Spears was involved.

He also said: “It turns out it was Britney Spears but I didn’t know, I never saw her face.”

LVMPD said the incident happened on Las Vegas Boulevard.

