Pulp: Glasgow is the furthest north we’ve ever been

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Pulp: Glasgow is the furthest north we’ve ever been

By Press Association
Jarvis Cocker on the main stage at Trnsmt. (Euan Robertson/PA)
Jarvis Cocker on the main stage at Trnsmt. (Euan Robertson/PA)

Britpop stars Pulp brought a colourful close to night one of Trnsmt in what was their first show in Scotland for over a decade.

Crowds were teased with a lengthy introduction with captions on a screen reading: “This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life.

“You are about to see the 529th concert by Pulp.

“This performance is an encore.

“An encore happens because the crowd wants more.”

Pulp headlined Trnsmt’s main stage on Friday as the festival opened at Glasgow Green. (Rory Barnes/PA)

The band, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, surprised fans at the end of 2022 by announcing a run of shows this summer at festivals and outdoor gigs across the UK.

Arriving on stage to I Spy, from their 1995 album Different Class, Cocker was elevated on via a stage lift.

He said: “Thank you for being here. It’s really boring without an audience. We did it the other day, it’s called a rehearsal.

“We’re not going to do a rehearsal.

“We’re going to do the real thing.

“We are Pulp, you are Glasgow. We are going to spend some time together this evening.

“This is the furthest north we’ve ever been.”

Afterwards, he got the crowd to clap the first three distinctive bars of the much-loved hit Disco 2000.

Two more songs from Different Class followed with Mis-Shapes and Something Changed.

Cocker spoke to fans, asking them: “What’s this festival like then? It seems okay.”

Pointing to some fans in the crowd wearing pink rubber gloves, Cocker said: “There’s some people with pink hands over there,” following which the band played Pink Glove from His n Hers.

Cocker told the crowd about the first gig the band played in Glasgow in 1992 to 30 or 40 people at King Tut’s in the city.

He said: “Things have changed 31 years later,” and followed with Do You Remember the First Time?

Cocker also revealed it was former Beatle Ringo Starr’s 83rd birthday and asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

The band also played much loved hits such as Babies and Sorted for E’s and Whizz.

Closing the set was perhaps the band’s most well-known song Common People, accompanied with pink and orange fireworks.

Cocker said: “I know how you feel, I mean there’s really not such a thing as a common person as you well know, but for argument’s sake, if there is such a thing then we are the common people as well.”

George Ezra, The View and One Direction star Niall Horan also played the main stage on Friday.

On Saturday, indie band Kasabian will take to the festival’s main stage and Sam Fender will headline.

The 1975 will close the festival, taking place at Glasgow Green, on Sunday.

More from The Courier

Jarvis Cocker on the main stage at Trnsmt. (Euan Robertson/PA)
Verbing, the fine art of demonstrating that you aren’t very clever
Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop
Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Car crash on busy Dundee road as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
A92 reopens after tractor crashes into ditch near Letham
Jarvis Cocker on the main stage at Trnsmt. (Euan Robertson/PA)
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
Pulp: Glasgow is the furthest north we’ve ever been
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…