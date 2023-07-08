Sir Elton John kicks off final date of his farewell tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Elton John kicks off final date of his farewell tour

By Press Association
Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show (yui Mok/PA)
Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show (yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton John has told the thousands of adoring fans in Sweden that he “better make it a good show” as kicked off the final date of his mammoth farewell tour.

The 76-year-old musical megastar has been travelling around the globe performing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show since 2018, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Saturday will finally bring the 330-date run to a close.

In classic spectacular fashion, The Rocket Man singer donned a black suit jacket with colourful beading on the lapel as he took to the stage to open with his hit Bennie And The Jets, which first appeared on the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album in 1973.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – Stockholm
Concert goers Liz Williams, 59, and her daughters Brie, 17, Beatrice, 27 and Elizabeth, 38, outside the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm (Yui Mok/PA)

After a rousing rendition of Philadelphia Freedom, he riled up the audience by waving and said: “Good evening Stockholm. Well this is it.

“This is it. I’m very glad to be in Sweden and this beautiful country… We better make it a good show. Here we go.”

He then launched into I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

The veteran musician dedicated the next track on his set list – Border Song – to the late Aretha Franklin.

He recalled to the masses that when his self-titled second album came out in 1970, that he and his long-term songwriting partner Bernie Taupin “could not believe our luck” when she covered the song.

Sir Elton said that he went on to meet and record with the soul singer and that she insisted on performing for his Aids Foundation six months before she died in 2018, despite being ill.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – Stockholm
Sir Elton John performs on stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm (Yui Mok/PA)

After the poignant anecdote, he dedicated the song “to the legacy of the queen of soul”.

He followed it up with a vibrant performance of his hit song Tiny Dancer, Have Mercy On The Criminal and his classic Rocket Man – the song that lent its name to his biopic, with Taron Egerton playing the singer.

The tour was paused at various points due to the pandemic and shows in Europe and the UK had to be rescheduled due to the veteran singer sustaining an injury to his hip after he suffered a fall in 2021.

The Stockholm show marks the end of Sir Elton’s touring career after around 50 years on the road which has included more than 4,000 performances in over 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970.

It is also one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began with Billboard reporting that it is the first to do 900 million US dollars (£701 million) worth of ticket sales, with Sir Elton saying more than six million people have come to watch him.

Announcing the end of his touring five years ago, Sir Elton said his “priorities have changed”, adding that his and husband David Furnish’s two sons, Elijah and Zachary, had changed their lives.

He vowed not to do a “Cher”, adding: “This is the end”.

The musician is expected to continue working on making music after releasing his collaborations with Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears and Sheeran as part of his The Lockdown Sessions releases in 2022.

Sir Elton, a five-time Grammy winning artist, has also contributed to the music of Billy Elliot the Musical, Gnomeo & Juliet, The Lion King and most recently Rocketman.

