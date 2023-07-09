Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seat

By Press Association
Blue singer Lee Ryan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Blue singer Lee Ryan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Blue singer Lee Ryan was pushed down stairs on an aeroplane by another passenger during a flight to Turkey after a “culturally insensitive” act, the boyband has said.

Ryan, 40, suffered a leg injury during the incident on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul on Saturday, according to a statement on the band’s official social media channels.

Blue said the alleged assault happened after Ryan “put his feet on the seat, which was considered culturally insensitive” and he had “apologised for any unknowing offence caused”.

The rest of the band – Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Antony Costa – defended Ryan and he gave a victim statement to Turkish police.

The band said: “While on a flight from Georgia to Istanbul, Turkey with Turkish Airlines today (July 8), Lee Ryan was physically assaulted by a male passenger.

“Lee and the rest of the band, defended him from the attack, which continued after the plane had landed when the passenger pushed Lee down a flight of stairs causing an injury to his leg.

“Both parties were spoken to by the police in Turkey and to which Lee voluntarily gave a victim statement supported by the band.

“Lee was not at any point arrested, detained or charged with any offence and after giving his statement, was free to continue his journey.

“The assault occurred after Lee had put his feet on the seat which was considered culturally insensitive and for which Lee has apologised for any unknowing offence caused. Blue.”

Turkish Airlines has been approached to comment.

From left, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan of Blue
From left, Antony Costa, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan of Blue (Ian West/PA)

It comes a month after Ryan successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea to drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for abusing a black flight attendant.

A court was told in January the singer was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about attendant Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie”, before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed Ryan “snarling” and swearing after allegedly trying to bite a Pc as officers tried to arrest him at the airport.

He was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

Ryan pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by biting him but at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, the singer was told it would be “unjust” for him not to be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea after he claimed to have received bad advice from his solicitor.

A decision on whether Ryan will face a trial will be made later this month.

More from The Courier

A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel
Grainger Street fire
Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Lochgelly
The nursery building is currently being upgraded. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Building work at Fintry nursery in Dundee causes 'significant risk of harm' to children
Burntisland Highland Games
Huge crowds expected at Burntisland Highland Games
Gareth Norman.
Rapist Dundee charity boss's dark political past revealed
Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ali Adams impresses but 'Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1' as boss Dick Campbell…
A view of Dundee from Fife.
List of free activities as part of Dundee's summer of play
Hitchcock used Snapchat and Instagram to share the vile material. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife College student banned from forming new relationships without permission for social media crimes