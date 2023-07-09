Sooty puppet brought home by TV stagehand dad to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sooty puppet brought home by TV stagehand dad to be sold at auction

By Press Association
A Sooty puppet thought to have been used on the children’s TV show will go up for sale later this month (Hansons/PA)
A treasured Sooty puppet, brought home by a stagehand on the top children’s TV show as a gift for his son, is to go on sale.

Brian Isaacs, who worked as a stagehand and set builder in the entertainment industry from the late 1960s through to the 1980s, begged officials on The Sooty Show to allow him to take the glove puppet home for his son Lee Kent who was a fan of the show.

Now Lee, 46, a security worker from Surbiton, south-west London, is hoping the puppet will go to a good home when it goes up for sale on July 17 as he still remembers his “father acting silly with Sooty” to make him and his brother Graham laugh.

The puppet has a £400-£600 estimate at the Hansons Auctioneers’ sale.

Television – Sooty and Harry Corbett
Sooty creator Harry Corbett with Sooty and sons David, nine, and Peter (better known as Matthew Corbett), aged six (PA)

He said: “I’ve always treasured Sooty and kept him in a safe place. He’s been a talking point for many years but now I have no family left.

“My parents have passed away and, sadly I recently lost my brother. I have no children and have had health issues myself so feel it’s time Sooty found a home where he can be cherished and loved by someone who will appreciate him and his connection to one of the most famous children’s shows in TV history.”

His father met many entertainers when he worked for Thames Television for more than 20 years on the sets and in the rigging through to the 1980s.

Mr Kent said: “I have pictures of him with Ernie Wise, Tom O’Connor, Des O’Connor and Frankie Vaughan among other celebrities, but not, unfortunately, Harry or Matthew Corbett.”

He added: “I was only about three when dad bought Sooty home in 1979 or 1980. At the time my family lived in Carshalton, south London, near the Thames studios.

“Dad told me Sooty was old and had been used in the TV show. I am not sure whether our Sooty was used by Harry or Matthew Corbett but Matthew would have been presenting the show at the time.

“When I was young dad used to play with Sooty to entertain me and my brother, Graham. It still brings a smile to my face when I think of my father acting silly with Sooty.”

60th birthday celebrations for sooty
Presenters Matthew Corbett, right, and Richard Cordell celebrating Sooty’s 60th birthday in 2008 (Richard Cadell/PA)

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “This touching story of a loving dad begging a Sooty from the TV set where he worked to delight his sons reminds me of why Sooty was invented in the first place.

“Harry Corbett famously bought the first Sooty puppet on Blackpool’s North Pier for seven shillings and six pence in 1948 to entertain his children.

“The little bear has brought joy to millions of youngsters ever since.”

He added: “The nation’s love for the little yellow bear with a sooty nose and paws never seems to dim.”

A 1950s original Sooty puppet used by Harry Corbett set a world record auction price when it sold for £14,500, with buyer’s premium, at Hansons in 2018, the auctioneers said.

Richard Cadell, the man who now owns the rights to the TV character, paid £3,100 for an original Corbett-owned Sooty at auction in 2008.

The Sooty Show was created by Harry Corbett and produced for the BBC from 1955 to 1967, and then for ITV from 1968 until 1992.

Production was handled by Thames Television from 1968 with Mr Corbett presenting the programme until he retired in 1975.

Son Matthew Corbett went on to present the programme until 1992.

