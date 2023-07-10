Aspiring actor warned about Spacey but unaware he was ‘predator’ – court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aspiring actor warned about Spacey but unaware he was ‘predator’ – court told

By Press Association
Kevin Spacey is accused of 12 sexual offences against four men (Lucy North/PA)
Kevin Spacey is accused of 12 sexual offences against four men (Lucy North/PA)

An aspiring actor said he was warned that two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey liked young straight men but did not know “at that point he was a predator”, a court heard.

The alleged victim told a police officer he had written a letter to Spacey asking for help, which later turned into the star performing a sex act on him in his flat while he was asleep – a move he said seemed “quite tactical”.

The man said the Hollywood star had made him feel “weirdly special” after asking him if he wanted to meet for a beer following his request for mentorship.

Kevin Spacey court case
The alleged victim said he woke up to Spacey performing a sex act on him (Lucy North/PA)

But jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard the night had ended with him crying at a bus stop when Spacey asked him to leave following his rejection of the star’s alleged sexual advances.

He told the officer he did not leave when Spacey had put his head in his crotch because “you just don’t want to annoy someone who’s that powerful in the business you’re trying to break in to”.

In the complainant’s police interview, which was played to the court on Monday, the man said Spacey had called him a few weeks after his letter.

He told the officer: “He said ‘do you want to meet for a beer?’.

“I was quite dumbstruck, starstruck by the idea of essentially meeting an idol.”

Addressing how he felt that the actor had made time to meet him, the man said: “It made me feel weirdly special because it was someone saying ‘hey, I’m going to clear out time for you this evening’.

“I thought it would be getting a calendar and booking something for four weeks’ time.”

He recalled being taken to Spacey’s address, saying: “He said ‘this is my place, do you want to come up?’, to which I said ‘of course’, because it’s Kevin Spacey.

“There was some leftover pizza on the table so we had a bit of pizza, smoked some weed, which I was more into then.”

Describing what happened later, the man said: “He kind of opened up his arms and said ‘come here’.

“Then he started to nuzzle his head … he was just rubbing his head into my crotch – I thought ‘this is incredibly weird’.

“I was very nervous at this point, I was just flicking through TV channels.

“I was going through films asking if he knew the actors … he didn’t really want to have much of a conversation.”

Speaking about the allegation of the sex act, the man continued: “Going to sleep isn’t something I would normally do – it is unusual in my behaviour just to conk out.

“I remember four to five hours later waking up – my belt was still together but my button and my zip were down and he’s just performed (a sex act) on me.”

The man said he reacted by saying “no”, before adding: “Then he stopped and asked me to leave straight away.

“He said I shouldn’t talk to anyone about what had happened.”

The man told the officer that others had told him Spacey liked the “young straight guys”.

He said: “I didn’t know at that point he was a predator.”

Asked if he had thought of leaving when Spacey had put his head in his crotch, the man said he had a “niggling thought” that “maybe this is OK”.

The alleged victim added: “You just don’t want to annoy someone who is that powerful in the business you are trying to break in to.

“The social sway he had was massive.”

Spacey, 63, has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

