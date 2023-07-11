The 1975 to replace ‘friend’ Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 1975 to replace ‘friend’ Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds festivals

By Press Association
The 1975’s slot at Reading and Leeds will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album The 1975 (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 will perform a headline slot at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, replacing their “friend” Lewis Capaldi.

The Scottish superstar was originally scheduled to appear at Reading on Saturday August 26 and Leeds the following day.

But shortly following his performance at Glastonbury last month, Capaldi announced he would be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future”.

The emotional singer had struggled through his set on the Pyramid Stage, assisted by the crowd, and later said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

In a post on social media he thanked fans for their ongoing support and said the decision to halt touring had been “the most difficult decision of my life”.

The 1975 frontman Matt Healy recently paid tribute to Capaldi at a performance in Finsbury Park, London.

He said: “I want to send my sincerest thoughts to Lewis Capaldi who is a good friend of mine. Who on the day when he had to cancel his tour, checked in on me.

“And it’s also a reflection on how hard being a solo artist is as I would not be doing this show if I didn’t have these amazing men and women behind me.”

The 1975’s slot at Reading and Leeds will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their self-titled debut album The 1975.

In a rare and special performance, the band are expected to perform the album in full.

Monday’s announcement comes shortly after the band announced details of their biggest North American tour to date, Still … at their very best.

The tour will see them play arenas across North America and Canada throughout the autumn, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.