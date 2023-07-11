BBC gender pay gap widens, annual report shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC gender pay gap widens, annual report shows

By Press Association
Latest figures show the gender pay gap at the BBC has widened (PA)
The BBC’s gender pay gap has increased to its highest level since 2018.

The median pay gap is now 7.3%, up from 5.9% for 2021/22.

The BBC said this is due to investment in technology and product areas, which are male dominated.

The public broadcaster has come under fire for its pay gap and last month director-general Tim Davie told MPs there are still eight equal pay cases open internally within the BBC, which he feels is an “achievement” in comparison with where the corporation was.

Last month director-general Tim Davie told MPs there are still eight equal pay cases open internally within the BBC (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Explaining the increased gap, the corporation’s annual report says: “This is mainly due to specific investments in pay, including for critical talent in key roles in our technology and product areas.

“These areas have higher proportions of men working in them in both the BBC and externally, and consequently our male median hourly rate has increased.

“As part of our commitments to improving representation, we are working towards improving gender balance in our technology and product teams, and we ensure that we have good examples of female representation on our career development, mobility, and leadership programmes.”

The annual report also said a new pay progression approach contributed to the increased pay gap.

The pay progression, which increased the median male hourly rates due to their position in pay ranges, was described as an “important step towards ensuring everyone is paid appropriately for their skills and experience”.

The corporation suggested it wanted to achieve gender balance at all three levels of its organisation, as there are currently more women than men in the bottom two career bands.

It said: “We are making great progress to increasing the number of females at our most senior levels, female representation has increased at each of the career bands.”

The gender pay gap measures the difference in the hourly pay of men and women at the broadcaster and is expressed as a percentage of male employees’ hourly pay.

Recording the median involves listing all salaries in order from lowest to highest and picking the one in the middle.

The BBC said its latest Equal Pay Audits concluded there is “no systemic gender discrimination in the approach to managing pay at the BBC”.

“The gender pay gaps that we are reporting are not as a result of unequal pay,” it added.