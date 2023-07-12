Rob McElhenney shares message of support after learning disability diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob McElhenney shares message of support after learning disability diagnosis

By Press Association
Rob McElhenney shares message of support after learning disability diagnosis (Martin Rickett/PA)

US actor Rob McElhenney has sent a message of support to fans after being diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46.

The It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star said he wanted to remind others with similar conditions that they were “not alone”.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks).

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone.

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

McElhenney has recently become a popular figure in the UK along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, after taking over Welsh football club Wrexham FC.

McElhenney (left) has recently become a popular figure in the UK along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds (right), after taking over Welsh football club Wrexham FC (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fans of the club previously praised the Hollywood duo for their investment after Wrexham was promoted to the English Football League in May after a 15-year absence.

McElhenney and Reynolds have also promoted awareness around health issues online previously, revealing in September 2022 that they had both undergone “potentially life-saving” colonoscopies, following a bet.

The actors teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures and diagnoses.