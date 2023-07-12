Prosecution concludes case in trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecution concludes case in trial of Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court (PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court (PA)

Prosecutors have concluded their case against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over alleged sex offences.

The Hollywood star, standing trial under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, was labelled a “sexual bully” when proceedings began last month.

The 63-year-old denies charges including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey court case
The prosecution concluded its case against Spacey on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

Over the course of the trial at Southwark Crown Court, each of Spacey’s four accusers have given evidence – variously describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.

One complainant, who alleges the actor “aggressively” grabbed his crotch while he drove him to a lavish showbiz party in the early 2000s, described Spacey’s behaviour as “like he thought he could he could groom me”.

Jurors also heard Spacey allegedly grabbed another man’s crotch “like a cobra” after meeting him at a West End theatre in the mid-2000s following an alleged “barrage of vile comments”.

The House Of Cards and American Beauty star is also accused of having had a “panicked” look on his face after a third man rejected an alleged sexual grab at an expensive property he was staying at in the Cotswolds in the early 2010s.

On Monday, an aspiring actor told the court of an incident in the late 2000s where “things went further” – claiming Spacey had “drugged” him before waking up to find the defendant performing a sex act on him.

The man’s police interview was played to jurors, where he told an officer he had written to the two-time Oscar winner asking for “mentorship”, but ended up breaking down as he described the alleged assault.

Throughout the trial, Spacey’s alleged victims have spoken of how it was “well known” in the theatre world that he was “up to no good”, with one allegedly warned that the actor liked “young straight men”.

Kevin Spacey court case
Spacey was described as a ‘sexual bully’ by prosecutor Christine Agnew KC when the trial began last month (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

One complainant accused the Hollywood star of being “insensitive” – claiming the defendant’s decision to come out as gay was used to “disguise” his alleged sexual misconduct.

Under questioning from Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, the men all denied either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career or giving false accounts to the jury.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC said the defendant had told police he was “baffled” and “deeply hurt” by the claims made by the man who accuses him of assaulting him in a car.

He told officers he did not recognise the alleged victim he met in a West End theatre, or the aspiring actor who said he woke up to Spacey performing a sex act on him.

Addressing the claims made by the latter, he told police he would “never” have performed a sex act on anyone without their consent.

He added: “I have had a number of consensual one-night stands with many members of the theatre world in my property.”

The actor said he may have made a “clumsy pass” at his final alleged victim but denied deliberately attacking him.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.