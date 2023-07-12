Glasgow’s Burrell Collection named museum of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Glasgow’s Burrell Collection named museum of the year

By Press Association
The King during a visit to the Burrell Collection to officially reopen it following its six-year long refurbishment (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The King during a visit to the Burrell Collection to officially reopen it following its six-year long refurbishment (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow’s Burrell Collection has been named as the museum of the year.

The museum, found in the city’s sprawling Pollok Park, was recognised at the annual Art Fund awards on Thursday.

It closed in 2016 for a six-year refurbishment and was officially reopened by the King in October 2022.

Sir William Burrell gifted his vast collection of around 9,000 works of art to the city in 1944.

Housed in a purpose-built museum, it was officially opened in 1983 by the late Queen.

Royal visit to the Burrell Collection
The late Queen with Glasgow Lord Provost Michael Kelly as she officially opens the Burrell Collection (Glasgow Museums/PA)

The re-imagined display includes more than 100 pieces of digital interpretation, from immersive experiences to interactive games, created to provide context to the collection.

Since reopening its doors, it has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors, rejuvenating Glasgow in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and contributing £20 million to the city’s economy.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “I’m delighted to see Glasgow’s Burrell Collection recognised with this fantastic honour.

“It’s a stunning space with a magnificent collection of global importance that the UK Government is proud to have supported with a £3 million investment.

“Congratulations to National Lottery-funded Scapa Flow Museum on Hoy, Orkney, for making it as a finalist.”