Margot Robbie channels real Barbie doll for star-studded premiere

Margot Robbie has continued her extremely fashionable press tour with another Barbie-inspired look.

For the European premiere of Barbie in London, Robbie – who plays the titular character – mirrored the Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 in her look.

Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

Her pale pink gown had a corseted strapless top, floral detailing at the hip, a train and white opera gloves. She walked onto the red carpet with a ruffle around her neck – like the doll – which she later removed.

The gown was a custom design by Vivienne Westwood, a quintessentially British brand known for corseted outfits.

Robbie accessorised with chunky pearl jewellery and had her hair in a soft updo.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie follows Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world.

Ryan Gosling (Ian West/PA)

The film features multiple actors playing Barbie and Ken, with Gosling taking on the main Ken role. On the pink carpet in London, he wore a 70s-inspired spearmint suit with a lighter coloured shirt underneath.

Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Singer Dua Lipa – who appears in the film as Mermaid Barbie and contributes the song Dance The Night to the soundtrack – wore a colourful metallic Versace dress. The ensemble comes from the recent collection Lipa co-designed with Donatella Versace, called La Vacanza.

Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig was one of the many famous faces choosing pink for the premiere. She wore a London-based designer, Erdem, and her pale pink caftan-style gown had caped detailing with a silver embellishment around the neckline.

America Ferrera (Ian West/PA)

America Ferrera is one of the few characters in the movie who doesn’t play Barbie – instead, she stars as a human called Gloria. For the red carpet, she opted for a more evening-wear look in a sparkling silver gown by Roland Mouret with sheer black gloves.

Nicola Coughlan (Ian West/PA)

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan – who plays diplomat Barbie – channelled Old Hollywood glamour with her outfit: a long-sleeved silver gown that was dripping with crystals. She styled the look with a classic smokey eye and waves in her strawberry blonde hair.

Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa’s Valentino outfit was all about drama: a white caped shirt with a cut-out in the middle, silver sparkly hotpants and a white cowboy hat.

Sam Smith (Ian West/PA)

Sam Smith sings Man I Am on the film’s soundtrack, and they played around with proportions in their outfit in an oversized navy jumper with extremely wide-legged jeans by Vetements.

“It is so comfortable, it’s like pyjamas,” they said in an interview on the pink carpet.

Emma Mackey (Ian West/PA)

Emma Mackey – who plays a Barbie with a Nobel Prize in physics – seemed to be inspired by nineties supermodel style, wearing a silver Saint Laurent slip dress with her dark hair left loose and long.

Simu Liu (Ian West/PA)

Simu Liu – another Ken in the film – wore a chic black matching set with a subtle floral pattern from Italian brand Fendi.

Leomie Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Model Leomie Anderson channelled Barbie’s aesthetic to attend the premiere, wearing a noughties-inspired pink bra and mini skirt set by Nensi Dojaka.

Barbie is produced by Robbie’s company LuckyChap and will be released in cinemas on July 21.