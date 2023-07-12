Wife of Huw Edwards should be praised for naming him – media expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of Huw Edwards should be praised for naming him – media expert

By Press Association
Huw Edwards (Ian West/PA)
Huw Edwards (Ian West/PA)

A public relations and crisis consultant has said the wife of Huw Edwards should be “praised” following her naming the BBC presenter as the figure embroiled in an explicit photos scandal.

Vicky Flind spoke out saying Edwards was the BBC presenter on Wednesday following him facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

She said he is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is receiving “in-patient hospital care” in a statement.

Mark Borkowski told the PA news agency of the need for a “true appraisal of the facts”.

He said: “It’s interesting that his wife took control of this, and actually she should be praised for dealing with the fact that there’s a huge amount in our society that we still are affected by shame – and shame (plays) a huge part in the British human condition.”

He added that people in the public eye “face the same pressures” and it is “really tough at the top”.

Mr Borkowski said: “It’s a very cold and lonely place and people just see the bright side of fame. We don’t talk enough about the prefabricated hell that people live in when they’re famous.”

He also said that “families” who are not the celebrity do not get “considered” and have to deal with the fallout of a controversy like this.

Speaking about how the BBC is feeling at this time, he said the organisation is “suffering from PTSD” after a series of crises.

He said: “We’re going into a completely different rules of celebrity, different rules run by a social media crowd, who are not empathetic, and are just craving the story.

“The BBC is regulated by Ofcom, by government, by a long winded process and their competition isn’t governed by (those) same rules.”

Mr Borkowski said he has “empathy” for the BBC as it is a “lumbering beast” who has to work with due process.

He said: “It’s a huge organisation that everybody has an opinion on, they’re damned if they do, they’re damned if they don’t.

“There needs to be a root and branch sort of study from a person outside the bubble, to take a look at all these integrated procedures like human resources, artists, relations (and) production (departments).”

Mr Borkowski called on the BBC to be more “aggressive” in the way that the broadcaster “shouts” about its “values”.

However, he questioned why no-one at the corporation saw that Edwards was struggling.

Mr Borkowski said BBC director-general Tim Davie could not meet with the “most public facing figure of the nightly news” because of “due process”.

He said the BBC is “clearly struggling to compete with a fast moving media”.