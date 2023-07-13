NI theatre and dance productions to be showcased at Edinburgh Fringe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

NI theatre and dance productions to be showcased at Edinburgh Fringe

By Press Association
Seven works by Northern Ireland arts organisations will be showcased at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August (Brian Morrison/PA)
Seven works by Northern Ireland arts organisations will be showcased at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August (Brian Morrison/PA)

Seven works by Northern Ireland arts organisations will be showcased at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

The Spotlight on Theatre and Dance from Northern Ireland initiative shines a spotlight on work created by artists from the region.

The project, now in its fifth year, is delivered by Theatre and Dance NI, in collaboration with Belfast International Arts Festival, and supported by the British Council Northern Ireland and Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

The Festival Fringe is the biggest arts marketplace in the world and will provide the Northern Ireland performers with an opportunity to network with other artists with a view to having their work tour internationally.

The productions being profiled on August 22 are The Half Moon by Alice Malseed, Scaredy Fat by Gina Donnelly and Seon Simpson, Lie Low by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, Whisk(e)y Wars by Joyce Greenaway, The Four Worst Things I’ve Ever Done by Ewan McGowan-Gregg, How to Bury a Dead Mule by Richard Clements and Expecting by Charis McRoberts.

Niamh Flanagan, executive director of Theatre and Dance NI, said, “This is an important initiative for the seven NI artists performing at the Fringe which helps increase their profile and further opportunities globally.

“We are also delighted to announce bursaries as part of a fellowship programme.

“This is to support a number of artists, directors and producers to attend the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where they can promote themselves and their work for possible future performances there, as well as internationally.”

Richard Wakely, artistic director and chief executive of the Belfast International Arts Festival, said: “International exposure for our performance artists and ensembles at the Edinburgh Fringe brings with it valuable opportunities to extend the life of new stage and digital works as well as offering increased media and public profile, artistic development and the possibility of future collaborations with overseas partners.”

Alison McCrudden, head of literature, drama and dance at Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a testament to the creativity, tenacity and forward-looking focus of our artists that they have created such high quality and resonant works.

“It is vital that these important works are seen – and important too for audiences to get see them – and so it is particularly exciting that a huge potential market is opened up to them through the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

Colette Norwood, British Council Northern Ireland arts manager, said the event will highlight some of the “most exciting current and upcoming productions available for touring from Northern Ireland”.