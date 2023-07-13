Huw Edwards: Space should be given for mental health treatment, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huw Edwards: Space should be given for mental health treatment, says charity

By Press Association
Huw Edwards has previously spoken about his mental health and bouts of depression that have left him ‘bedridden’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A mental health charity has said that people experiencing “serious mental health problems” such as Huw Edwards should be given the “space to receive treatment”.

The wife of Edwards, Vicky Flind, named the father-of-five as the BBC presenter facing allegations saying he was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is now receiving treatment.

The director of Mind Cymru, Susan O’Leary, said Edwards, patron of a branch of Mind in Llanelli, has supported the charity but has not “done any in-person work”.

In a statement on Thursday, she said: “As is well documented, Huw has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“He has been very eloquent in talking about his mental health issues.”

Ms O’Leary added: “Given these very challenging circumstances, (Ms Flind) has asked that (their) family’s privacy be respected.

“We would like to stress that it is important that anybody experiencing serious mental health problems is given the appropriate space to receive the treatment they need.

“We acknowledge that the ongoing news coverage could impact people in many different ways. Mind is here to support anyone who needs help with their mental health.”

She also said that each local Mind is a “separate charity” and Llanelli Mind has its “own governance and codes of practice” as one of more than 100 branches across England and Wales.

Edwards, who has previously spoken about his mental health, said bouts of depression have left him “bedridden” since 2002 during a documentary two years ago.

Ms Flind said on Wednesday her husband’s severe depression has been “greatly worsened” over the last week since The Sun’s allegations and he is “now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future”.

Rethink Mental Illness also wrote on Twitter that “everyone connected” to the story should be supported and have their mental health “prioritised”.

The mental health charity also wrote that among the “speculation” about the BBC controversy “people are suffering”.

They added: “For that we should strive for compassion and understanding of the impact of severe depression and mental illness.”

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence has been committed by the presenter, and that no specific details or information about further allegations reported in the media have been provided to them.

The BBC is continuing its own “fact-finding investigations” following Edwards allegedly making payments for sexually explicit images.