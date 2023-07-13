Harvey Price sets new Guinness World Record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Price sets new Guinness World Record

By Press Association
Guinness World Record adjudicator Will Munford, Katie Price and her son Harvey as he is presented with the Guinness World Record for the longest drawing of a train (Jacob King/PA)
Harvey Price, the son of former glamour model Katie Price, has set a world record for the longest drawing of a train.

The 21-year-old, who has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability, drew the 21.3 metre-long picture of his favourite train – a Thameslink engine and carriages.

To set a Guinness World Record, Mr Price had to draw a picture longer than 20 metres. He began the challenge last month during Mencap’s Learning Disability Week.

Katie Price and her son Harvey stand by his 21.3 metre drawing, which has set a new Guinness World Record (Jacob King/PA)
Mr Price, who lives at the National Star College, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, spent four weeks making the artwork as he is keen artist and train enthusiast – with his favourite train being the Gatwick Express.

Adjudicators from Guinness World Records travelled to the college and, with the help of staff, unrolled the drawing in a courtyard to measure it.

After confirming Mr Price had set a new world record, they presented him with a certificate in front of his mother, teachers and friends.

He is one of several ‘Mencap myth busters’ who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disability and campaign for change.

His mother said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Harvey. I can’t believe he’s got his own Guinness World Record. It’s fantastic.

“He’s worked so hard on completing his drawing and I think he’s done amazingly well.

“We officially have a Guinness World Record holder in the family and everyone is so happy for him.”

Louise Adams, Mr Price’s art tutor, said: “Harvey worked incredibly hard on this 21-metre train.

“It was a very physical challenge but Harvey demonstrated what a focused young man he is with an impeccable knowledge of trains.

“We are very proud of Harvey for what he has achieved throughout this challenge.”

Harvey Price watches as Will Munford, an ajudicator from Guinness World Records, measures his picture of the train (Jacob King/PA)
The record was achieved under the Guinness World Records impairments initiative, which has been developed alongside Mencap.

The initiative allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record bids to better include people with learning disabilities.

Alison Pike from Mencap said: “Harvey is continuing to bust myths and preconceptions about what it means to live life with a learning disability, and we are delighted that his passion for trains has led to him being a world record breaker.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Guinness World Records to encourage more people with a learning disability to take on a world class challenge.

“Who knows what weird and wonderful record could be set next.”

Will Munford, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: “This record in particular that Harvey has achieved showcases artistic talent, the patience and focus required to set a Guinness World Records title and it is an honour to adjudicate it.”