Just Stop Oil disrupt first night of the BBC Proms and The Last Leg taping

The opening night of the BBC Proms was interrupted by protesters from campaign group Just Stop Oil, who also disrupted filming for comedy show The Last Leg just hours later.

The group staged separate protests on Friday, during the taping of the Channel 4 show and at the performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The stunt at the Proms drew boos from the crowd, with the protesters seen wearing t-shirts and unfurling banners before being removed from the stage.

Just Stop Oil said the protest had also involved air horns and confetti canons.

The environmental group, known for its recent disruptive protests at events including Wimbledon, said the action came in response to “underwhelming” coverage of climate change by the BBC.

🎻 We Cannot Afford to Fiddle While Rome Burns — Just Stop Oil Disrupt the Proms 🎉 Two Just Stop Oil supporters have ran onto the stage at the @RoyalAlbertHall on the opening night of the @bbcproms 🖋️ Not dancing to the Government’s tune? Sign up at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/WJdqx9GKTs — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

“Two Just Stop Oil supporters have ran onto the stage at the @RoyalAlbertHall on the opening night of the @bbcproms,” Just Stop Oil tweeted, following the incident.

“The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK Government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences.

“They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed.”

📺 Tonight’s action comes in response to the BBC’s underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency. In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of ‘false balance’ as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

The group continued: “Tonight’s action comes in response to the BBC’s underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency.

“In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of ‘false balance’ as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda.”

In response to the incident, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer tweeted: “Eco zealots shouldn’t disrupt sports events, weddings or the Proms.

“My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause.”

The disruption could be heard on BBC Radio 3’s live broadcast of the concert.

And we're off! This year's #FNotP features music by Britten, Sibelius & Grieg as well as a world premiere from Bohdana Frolyak. With @BBCSO & Chorus, @BBCSingers, pianist Paul Lewis & narrator Lesley Manville, conducted by @DaliaStasevska 🎉 📺Watch live now on @BBCTwo! pic.twitter.com/a6zEl83UvX — BBC Proms (@bbcproms) July 14, 2023

Broadcaster Petroc Trelawny remarked the protest felt like an “inevitability” and had sparked a “lively response” from the crowd of prom-goers.

A commotion could be heard in the background as the demonstrators rushed on stage, with Trelawny saying: “Ah now. We now seem to have a protest on the stage. You can hear boos.

“Two or three people have just run on carrying placards but they’re being quickly escorted off by the staff here.”

Fellow presenter Georgia Mann remarked: “Not of many of them Petroc. Looks like potentially only about three.”

Trelawny added: “It feels like an inevitability that that’s an event that we may see, we have seen tonight – let’s hope we don’t see again later on in the Proms season.

📺 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt the Last Leg 🔥 2 hours after the @bbcproms, Just Stop Oil have disrupted @TheLastLeg, handing the presenters their own hi-vis vests. 🖋️ Sign up for direct action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/C3YdM1OcxM — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

“Well it’s caused a bit of lively response, hasn’t it?”

Earlier in the programme before the protest, Mann remarked how close members of the audience were to the performers.

“Somehow it surprises me every summer when we sit here from this vantage point just how close the prommers are to the artists – I’ve said before – touching distance,” she said.

Six thousand people were gathered in the arena for the sell-out event.

A BBC spokesperson said: “There was no disruption to the concert or the broadcast during the few seconds the protesters were on stage.”

Just Stop Oil later tweeted a video of the stunt during The Last Leg, in which protestors also approached host Adam Hills.

Hills was handed an orange hi-vis jacket, which he put on after telling audiences, “this is not part of the show”.

Channel 4 has been approached for comment.