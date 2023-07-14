Just Stop Oil disrupt first night of the BBC Proms and The Last Leg taping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil disrupt first night of the BBC Proms and The Last Leg taping

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protestors disrupting the first night of the BBC Proms (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil protestors disrupting the first night of the BBC Proms (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The opening night of the BBC Proms was interrupted by protesters from campaign group Just Stop Oil, who also disrupted filming for comedy show The Last Leg just hours later.

The group staged separate protests on Friday, during the taping of the Channel 4 show and at the performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The stunt at the Proms drew boos from the crowd, with the protesters seen wearing t-shirts and unfurling banners before being removed from the stage.

Just Stop Oil said the protest had also involved air horns and confetti canons.

The environmental group, known for its recent disruptive protests at events including Wimbledon, said the action came in response to “underwhelming” coverage of climate change by the BBC.

“Two Just Stop Oil supporters have ran onto the stage at the @RoyalAlbertHall on the opening night of the @bbcproms,” Just Stop Oil tweeted, following the incident.

“The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK Government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences.

“They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed.”

The group continued: “Tonight’s action comes in response to the BBC’s underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency.

“In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of ‘false balance’ as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda.”

In response to the incident, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer tweeted: “Eco zealots shouldn’t disrupt sports events, weddings or the Proms.

“My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause.”

The disruption could be heard on BBC Radio 3’s live broadcast of the concert.

Broadcaster Petroc Trelawny remarked the protest felt like an “inevitability” and had sparked a “lively response” from the crowd of prom-goers.

A commotion could be heard in the background as the demonstrators rushed on stage, with Trelawny saying: “Ah now. We now seem to have a protest on the stage. You can hear boos.

“Two or three people have just run on carrying placards but they’re being quickly escorted off by the staff here.”

Fellow presenter Georgia Mann remarked: “Not of many of them Petroc. Looks like potentially only about three.”

Trelawny added: “It feels like an inevitability that that’s an event that we may see, we have seen tonight – let’s hope we don’t see again later on in the Proms season.

“Well it’s caused a bit of lively response, hasn’t it?”

Earlier in the programme before the protest, Mann remarked how close members of the audience were to the performers.

“Somehow it surprises me every summer when we sit here from this vantage point just how close the prommers are to the artists – I’ve said before – touching distance,” she said.

Six thousand people were gathered in the arena for the sell-out event.

A BBC spokesperson said: “There was no disruption to the concert or the broadcast during the few seconds the protesters were on stage.”

Just Stop Oil later tweeted a video of the stunt during The Last Leg, in which protestors also approached host Adam Hills.

Hills was handed an orange hi-vis jacket, which he put on after telling audiences, “this is not part of the show”.

Channel 4 has been approached for comment.