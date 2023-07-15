Linda Nolan: Sometimes I wonder if I’ll still be here in a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Linda Nolan: Sometimes I wonder if I’ll still be here in a month

By Press Association
Linda Nolan: Sometimes I wonder if I’ll still be here in a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Linda Nolan says she has wondered whether she will still “be here” in a month’s time, after revealing cancer had spread to her brain earlier this year.

The 64-year-old singer, part of Anglo-Irish family pop group The Nolans, said it was often hard to stay “positive” about her situation but tried to celebrate every new day.

In 2020, Nolan revealed a third recurrence of the disease in her liver, following treatment in 2006 for breast cancer.

The 64-year-old singer revealed her cancer has spread to her brain earlier this year (Chris Ison/PA)

In March, she told Good Morning Britain (GMB) she had been “shocked and scared” after being told by her doctor it had spread to her brain.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, she said she sometimes found it “hard” to have happy experiences with family, following a recent family holiday.

She said: “When in a fabulous situation like that, not to get angry.

“I went back to my cottage one night and slammed the door and cried my eyes out, I don’t want to be missing this.

“Alone sometimes in my bedroom I’ll just lie there and think I wonder if I’ll be here in a month? Will it all happen very quickly?”

Nolan said it was beginning to become hard to stay positive, adding: “I wake up every morning and I think this is another day to celebrate rather than to think I’m getting closer to not being here. That helps me.”

She has moved in with her sister Denise due to having issues with her balance but previously told GMB she was “not giving up”.

Nolan, whose group had a hit in 1979 with I’m In The Mood For Dancing, said she has a “lovely” collection of wigs after losing her hair for the fourth time due to chemotherapy treatment.

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time three years ago and is now cancer-free.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.

The family history of cancer, Nolan said, has been “really scary” for her other sisters, including Denise, Maureen and Coleen.