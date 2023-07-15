Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among stars at Wimbledon women’s final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among stars at Wimbledon women’s final

By Press Association
Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson (centre) watch the final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova (Steven Paston/PA)
Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson (centre) watch the final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova (Steven Paston/PA)

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among the famous faces watching the ladies singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon.

It was one of the first public appearances for Scottish singer Capaldi after he struggled through his Pyramid stage performance at Glastonbury last month and announced he is taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he learns to adjust to the impact of his Tourette’s diagnosis.

The 26-year-old, wearing a light blue denim shirt over a white T-shirt, watched the final with Harry Potter star Watson, 33, in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during the penultimate day of the 2023 championships.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sat in the Royal Box (John Walton/PA)

US singer Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra were also among the stars on Centre Court to watch Vondrousova become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title after beating sixth seed Jabeur 6-4 6-4.

The pair sat in the Royal Box, with Jonas in a tweed suit and Chopra sporting rectangular green-tinted sunglasses.

The 13th day of the championship also saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield reunite in the Royal Box after Hamilton creator Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom! starred Garfield as Rent lyricist and composer Jonathan Larson, and won him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield (centre) and Vito Schnabel (right) watched the match (John Walton/PA)

Former Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker was also spotted watching the match from the Royal Box alongside former model Julia Lemigova and ex- tennis champion Martina Navratilova.

Barker left her role as lead anchor of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage last summer after 30 years of presenting the tennis event.